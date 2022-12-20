Looking for some great chest and triceps workouts to achieve a huge mass? Look no further. In this article, we’ve rounded up a few best exercises to hit these important muscles for massive gains and strength.

The triceps and chest are two major muscle groups of the body. Although they have unique functions and strengths, both work together while doing certain pressing exercises and get evenly involved; that's why training them together is beneficial.

When looking for chest and triceps workouts, it's important to opt for exercises that include hypertrophy and strength, as both can help you become stronger and bigger. To help you start your upper body training, we’ve listed below some great exercises to activate these major muscle groups.

Chest and triceps workout to gain huge mass

Try the following five exercises in your next upper body workout session to achieve mass and strength:

1) Barbell bench press

It's a popular chest and triceps workout that promotes bone density, helps achieve muscle mass, and also burns a lot of calories. Alongside chest and triceps, this exercise works on the shoulders, abs, serratus anterior, erector spinae, and rotator cuff.

Instructions:

Lie on the exercise bench, and hold a barbell with an overhand grip. Ensure that your grip is slightly wider than the shoulder muscles.

Bring the barbell over your chest, and engage your abs as you lift the barbell straight up.

Lower it back to your chest level, and press it up again.

Repeat.

2) Close-grip bench press

It's the best chest and triceps workout for improving press lockout moves and building a stronger chest and triceps. Other muscles targeted by the close-grip bench press are the shoulders, serratus anterior, and abs.

Instructions:

Lie straight on an exercise bench, and hold the barbell using an overhand grip. Keep your hands narrower than shoulder width.

Place the barbell over your chest, and position your feet flat on the floor. Engaging your abs, bring your shoulders back, and lift the barbell straight up while straightening the arms. Ensure that the elbows aren’t flared out.

Lower the barbell back to your chest, and lift again.

3) Diamond push-up

Diamond push-ups are another very effective chest and triceps workout that engages multiple muscle groups at once and increases core strength and stability as well. It's a great exercise that can be added to your upper body home workout routine.

Instructions:

Assume a standard push-up position with your legs extended straight behind and hands placed on the floor.

The tips of the index fingers and thumbs should touch and form a diamond shape.

Ensure that the hands are directly below your chest and the spine is straight.

Slowly lower your body towards the floor while keeping the elbows tight beside your body.

Push yourself up to the starting position, and repeat the exercise.

4) Dip

Dips are an effective chest and triceps workout that requires great upper body strength. When done correctly, this exercise also trains the back, shoulders, serratus anterior, glutes, and abs.

Instructions:

Grab the dip bar with your arms close to your sides. Use a neutral grip.

Bring your shoulder blades back, and extend your arms to initiate the dip movement.

Slowly lower your body while unlocking the elbows till the forearms get parallel to the floor.

Descend as far as you can, and return to the starting position by pressing through your palms.

Repeat the exercise.

5) Decline bench press

The decline bench press targets the lower chest and triceps and is an ideal workout for people with sensitive shoulders.

Instructions:

Set the bench at a decline of 30 degrees, and lie back. Place the barbell over your lower chest.

Hold the bar using an overhand grip and at shoulder-width distance.

Engage the abs, and bring the shoulder blades back and down as you lift the barbell straight up by extending your elbows fully.

Lower it towards your chest, and repeat the exercise.

Takeaway

Whether you're a beginner or seasoned exerciser, incorporating the aforementioned chest and triceps workout can help you gain huge mass. Aim to do these exercises thrice a week, and avoid overtraining the muscles. Be safe, and consider working under a fitness trainer if you're new to weight training.

