The chin tuck is an excellent exercise that's often recommended by physical therapists for neck pain and alignment of the spine.

When done regularly, this easy and effective exercise not only eases neck pain but improves the neck’s strength and flexibility and work on its overall function, too.

What are the major causes of neck pain?

Muscle stiffness is the major cause of neck pain. (Photo via Pexels/Polina Tankilevitch)

Neck pain occurs due to several reasons, including:

muscle strain caused by poor posture

injuries

muscle stiffness

In some cases, neck pain can also be a major symptom of meningitis – a condition that causes inflammation in the tissues surrounding the spinal cord and brain.

Moreover, it can also be a symptom of other health conditions like osteoporosis, spinal stenosis and arthritis.

Benefits of chin tuck exercise

Chin tucks are basically the movement of the neck that involves retraction of the chin muscles.

This exercise helps keep the head in the right posture, targets and strengthens the deep neck flexors, and reduces neck stiffness. It also works great on the lower cervical extensors and helps prevent slouching and Dowager’s hump.

If the neck pain is caused due to poor posture, doing the chin tuck exercise can help strengthen the lower cervical extensors and deep cervical flexors while also targeting the front side of the neck. That makes the head properly aligned above the spine. This exercise can stretch the scalene muscles as well.

Moreover, regular practice of this exercise can relax the neck muscles, ease neck muscle spasms and improve overall posture.

How to perform chin tuck exercise?

The chin tuck is an easy exercise and can be performed in different positions, though the ones are sitting or standing. Here are five ways to do the exercise:

#1 Sitting/standing

Chin tucks can be done while sitting or standing. (Photo via Pexels/Gustavo Fring)

To do it:

Sit straight on the floor or bed, or stand with your feet together. Slowly nod your chin towards your chest.

When doing the movement, make sure you keep your neck as straight as possible.Slide your chin back to the starting position.

Do not pressurize the neck muscles; instead, do the movements gently, and hold for five seconds after each slide.

Repeat the exercise a few times.

#2 Lying down

To do it:

Lie down straight on the floor with knees bent and feet flat on the floor. You can also keep a soft pillow under your head for extra support and comfort.

Maintain this position, and start to tuck your chin in. Slowly release your chin back, and repeat the exercise a few times.

#3 Prone head lift

To do it:

Lie down straight on your stomach, with the forehead placed on a pillow for support. Start to tuck your chin, and move your chin towards your upper chest region.

Aim to hold the position for a few seconds, and repeat the exercise.

#4 Point kneel position

To do it:

Take a position on your four, with the knees and palms on the floor. Keep your gaze on the floor between your hands.

Move your shoulders back, but keep them relaxed. Start to retract your chin, and nod it towards your upper chest.

Hold the position for a few seconds, and repeat the movement a few times.

#5 Against resistance

The chin tuck exercise can be done using a resistance band. (Photo via Pexels/Karolina Grabowska)

For this variation, you will need a good-quality resistance band.

To do it:

Start by looping a band around the back of your head.

Grab the ends with both hands, and make sure they're just in front of your head.

Use your hands, and gently pull the band forward while moving your chin away from the resistance band.

Slowly move your chin towards your upper chest region, and hold the position for a few seconds.

Repeat the exercise for a few times.

How to add chin tucks to your everyday routine?

To attain the benefits of chin tucks, it's recommended to do the exercise for at least ten reps in five sets throughout the day. You can do this exercise daily, but if you have severe neck or back pain, do it on alternate days.

Apart from strengthening the neck and easing pain, doing chin tucks regularly can also offer a relaxing stretch, keep posture upright and prevent muscle tightness.

Poll : 0 votes