Chinese takeaway as a cure for dementia? Key ingredient shows promising results in new study

Chinese takeaways have always been famous for their unique and daring ingredients. One ingredient that has been very controversial is monosodium glutamate (MSG). It's used to add extra flavor to Chinese dishes, and it's the star of the show, as per a recent study.

Scientists, curious about MSG's impact on the brain, focused their research on how it triggers the hippocampus - the main region responsible for memory formation. It might seem crazy that MSG could level up memory, but early findings have shown some promising results.

However, even with all this good news, we still don't know exactly how MSG improves memory. So, while the idea of some sizzling Kung Pao chicken or a bowl of fried rice fixing dementia sounds tempting, we need to keep it real and see these results as a starting point for more research

How MSG found in Chinese takeaway can boost memory

In a surprising twist, this study has suggested that Chinese takeaways might have more to offer than just satisfying our taste buds.

Researchers in Japan ran tests on 200 people dealing with dementia. They discovered that a key ingredient frequently seen in Chinese takeaway actually boosted their memory game.

We need more research to back up these findings. Nevertheless, this study is opening up possibilities in the search for treatments to battle dementia.

Chinese Takeaways and the Memory-Boosting Ingredient

The study looked at MSG, a food additive often used in Chinese food to make it taste better. They divided the participants into two groups, with one group regularly eating meals with MSG.

Astonishingly, the volunteers who consumed MSG daily showed slight improvements in memory compared to the other group. They were able to recall more words in memory tests and found it easier to tell the time than the other one.

Scientists think that MSG might affect the hippocampus, a part of the brain connected to memory. However, they're not sure exactly how MSG helps improve memory.

Challenging the negative perception of MSG

For many years, MSG has been linked to the infamous "Chinese restaurant syndrome," causing headaches and sickness among some individuals. However, here's the deal: there's not much scientific proof backing up these claims.

Sure, MSG is found naturally in some foods, but when it's added to processed grub to make things taste better, things can get sketchy. So, it's important to know the difference between natural MSG and the extra stuff they put in, especially when weighing the pros and cons.

Diet and dementia

Dementia is a sickness that makes you forget things and changes how you think and act. There are many kinds of it, but most people get Alzheimer's.

It's very sad because there's no cure for it. Lots more people are getting it every year. In the UK, there are over 850,000 people who have it, and that number will go up to 1.6 million by 2040. In the US, about 55 million people have Alzheimer's, and more are set to have it soon.

The idea of a Chinese takeaway solving dementia might seem too good to be legit, but we can't underestimate the power of a healthy diet.

Charities and experts keep stressing how crucial it's to have a balanced diet to tackle dementia's effects. A nutritious menu with antioxidants, omega-3 fatty acids and vitamins can boost brain health and maybe even slow down the disease's progression. So, remember to feed your brain the good stuff!

The aformentioned study on MSG's effect on memory is interesting. However, we need to be careful when interpreting the results.

We need more research to confirm and understand them. Nevertheless, the study suggests that Chinese takeaway might have ingredients that help fight dementia. For now, it's important to eat a healthy diet and talk to healthcare professionals if you're affected by dementia or worry about your cognitive health.