Coffee and hair care: can coffee give your hair all the benefits it had been missing?

Coffee, as we know it, can effectively abort warfare, but can we notice a potential friendship between coffee and hair? Yes, you read that one right. Research regarding the relationship between the two has been breaking the internet of late. A million brands have already come up with your favorite beverage all packed up in a shampoo bottle. But are we really going to go with this new trend before checking out some facts?

Coffee has been known to bring a lot of benefits to the body, such as increasing energy levels and improving concentration. But the equation of coffee in hair seems to be genuinely an interesting one. Not only does caffeine have the potential for increasing blood circulation around your hair roots, but it can also effectively purify your scalp, making for a good scrub down. Also, let’s find out what else it can do for your hair!

Does coffee and hair go together?

From making your hair super smooth and shiny to becoming a natural staining agent to hide those greys, caffeine for hair can be the elixir you might be looking for. It has been found to stimulate hair growth and effectively help in restoring hair in male alopecia.

Coffee is also known to be an anti-frizz treatment because of the presence of antioxidants in it that can naturally rejuvenate hair.

Following is a list of benefits that can be had by applying coffee to hair.

1. Coffee for hair growth

Coffee can help promote hair growth as shown by a study (image via News NCR)

Topical application of coffee to the scalp and hair can help promote the circulation of blood to the hair follicles. According to a study in 2007, it has been found to block the effects of Dihydrotestosterone (DHT) a sex hormone that can cause damage to hair follicles.

The study has also shown that coffee helped in the elongation of the hair shaft, providing them with longer and wider roots. It was also found to prolong the anagen or hair growth stage.

2. Coffee hair mask for shinier hair

A coffee and hair regimen should include a coffee hair mask for shinier tresses! (Image via Bellatory)

It is not for nothing that labels are coming up with their own concoctions of hair masks, containing your favorite stimulant. Rich in flavonoids, coffee can do an amazing job of moisturizing and rejuvenating your hair, root to tip. It improves the appearance of dull and dry hair by nourishing it, making it softer and shinier.

Flavonoids in coffee that are fundamentally antioxidants promote hair regeneration. It is also a beneficial treatment for hair damage and frizz since it protects the natural oils on the hair shaft. This retains the moisture in your hair, giving it a natural shine.

3. Coffee as a scalp exfoliant

Coffee makes an excellent hair exfoliant! (Image via iStock)

Coffee is a natural, highly energizing exfoliant for the skin, and you can use it on your scalp too! Freshly ground coffee can make great exfoliants for skin and scalp alike, removing the buildup of dead cells and odor-causing germs. The rich aroma of coffee helps retain a pleasant fragrance and feeling in your hair while giving you a softer mane.

It also helps fight against dandruff, keeping your scalp purified and energized at all times. Coffee and hair could be a great duo to fight against the pollution-induced buildup of germs.

4. Maintaining the pH level of your hair and scalp

Caffeine can help balance the pH levels of your hair and scalp (Image via Healthshots)

The pH value of hair is 3.67, while that of the scalp is 5.5. Anything lower than 7.0 on the pH scale is naturally acidic. So, using anything that might have a higher pH for your hair can cause a lot of damage, dullness, and frizz.

Since coffee is acidic too, applying caffeinated hair products can be a safe way to maintain the pH balance of your hair and scalp. According to the American Dental Association, coffee has a pH value of 5.11. Hence, rinsing your hair with some fresh brews can actually make a difference. The only thing to avoid over here is hot coffee!

5. Coffee as a natural hair tint

Coffee can add a luxurious tint to your hair! (Image via Refinery29)

if you’re looking for that gorgeous natural burnished touch to your tresses, look no further than your kitchen. Coffee rinses can actually give you a great hair tint covering up your grey strands. It is a natural stain that can give a rich, luxuriant finish to the hair without the harm caused by artificial dye and colors.

Side effects of applying coffee on hair

Although coffee is as natural as it could possibly be, it is not advisable for you to use commercial-grade, flavored varieties for your hair. Instant coffee contains sugar and preservatives that can damage your hair roots and clog up the pores in your scalp.

If you are looking to add coffee to your hair care regimen, then do make sure to use organic coffee grounds for the purpose.

Additionally, do keep in mind to not go overboard with coffee scrubs and masks, as using too much can physically damage the skin of your scalp and hair shaft. Use an amount that will be safe and comfortable for your scalp, with a gentle hand.

Coffee could be an incredible energy supplement for your hair and scalp as well if you know how to use it. Not only can it help to better your hair growth, but it will also leave you feeling fresh and energized. However, the only thing that one has to understand is that too much of anything might not be a good idea.

So drink your coffee and have it in your hair too without taking too much into your cup! Coffee and hair together forever!