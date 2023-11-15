Considering Melatonin For Kids? Here's What Research Has to Say

Ensuring a good night’s sleep for children is generally quite the task for parents and caregivers, specifically when someone is struggling with sleep disorders. In the last few years, supplements of melatonin for kids have come to the rescue as a potential aid for kids facing difficulties related to sleep.

The use of melatonin for children is, however, a heated topic of debate that needs serious reflection. Furthermore, consultation with professional doctors is also recommended as people using it excessively can lead to some severe problems.

A study was published in JAMA PEDIATRICS on November 13, 2023, which revealed that one in five school-aged children were taking melatonin for sleep. We will explore further details regarding how good or bad melatonin is for kids in this article, using a study performed by CU Boulder.

Is Melatonin for Kids Safe?

The safety of children when it comes to melatonin usage is a controversial topic that demands deeper exploration. According to the study of CU Boulder, parents are making their toddlers, preteens, and even their preschoolers consume the dietary supplement melatonin to help them sleep.

Melatonin and other dietary supplements used in children and teenagers with sleep disorders have not been approved by the FDA. However, children dealing with sleep disorders are often prescribed melatonin by some doctors.

In the initial months of 2023, the study surveyed about 1000 families to get a clear picture of how many children are consuming melatonin, and they found that in the past 30 days,

Almost 20% of preteens (ages 10 to 13)

19% of children (ages 5 to 9)

6%of preschoolers (ages 1 to 4)

have been consuming melatonin for sleep. Melatonin concentrations are naturally low in infants, as their circadian system is still in the developing stage. However, factors like teething or change in routine can affect their sleep.

This study clearly explains that melatonin for kids is not necessarily harmful, but research should be done to ensure confidence before giving it to 5-year-olds in the form of child-friendly gummies.

The lead author Lauren Hartstein, PhD, a postdoctoral fellow in the Sleep and Development Lab at CU Boulder, helped write this study, hoping it would help the parents and clinicians raise an alarm for the scientific community.

Side Effects of Melatonin for Kids

While melatonin may have merits, there is no use without potential risks. Side effects like bedwetting, drowsiness, headaches, and agitation have been seen in children. Excessive use of melatonin is also considered as one of the side effects.

A study published in April, 2023, inferred that 25 gummy products were found incorporating amounts of melatonin that were different from what the label mentioned. One of the products had more than three times the amount mentioned on the label. Further, Melatonin's effects on hormonal development is very uncertain, resulting in the need for more research.

Appropriate dosage for children should be taken after consulting a pediatrician. It is important to store melatonin safely as there have been reports of poisoning children from melatonin. An instant call with a local poison control center is suggested if ingested accidentally.

In a nutshell, we can conclude that melatonin or other dietary supplement can be a reliable temporary means for resolving sleeping disturbances in children, especially those who are struggling with serious conditions such as ADHD or ASD.

Further, seeking professional advice from doctors is always a plus, as they can suggest alternate options. The journey to getting better sleep starts with making behavioral modifications, maintaining sleep hygiene, and following the proper guidance of clinicians to ensure the betterment of the child.