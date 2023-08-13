Coping with hangxiety – Practical strategies to ease post-drinking anxiety

Are you ready for a night out with your friends? The idea of hitting the town and having some good fun with your friends may sound delightful, but the aftermath is not always pleasant.

We have all experienced hangovers, which usually come with physical symptoms like headaches, nausea and sensitivity to light. However, some of us may also notice psychological symptoms, including feelings of anxiety, guilt and regret; a phenomenon dubbed "hangxiety."

While many people use alcohol as a way to overcome social anxiety, using it in excess could lead to a nasty state of hangover. If you have dealt with hangxiety, here're some simple coping mechanism to get you through this:

Disclaimer: The tips and suggestions provided in this article are for educational purposes only and should not be taken as professional medical advice. If you suffer from severe anxiety or any other mental health disorder, it's essential to seek the help of a licensed therapist or healthcare professional

What is hangxiety?

Hangxiety, a term coined by combining "hangover" and "anxiety," refers to the anxious state or the feeling of unease many people experience after drinking in excess.

Researchers have established that anxiety and depression are among the most common psychological symptoms of a hangover. According to a 2017 study, nearly 30% of individuals who experience hangovers report symptoms of anxiety. That can lead to a negative impact on their overall mental and physical health.

How to deal with it?

There are practical strategies you can use to ease post-drinking anxiety. Here are some tips to help you cope with hangxiety:

1) Stay hydrated

Alcohol dehydrates the body, which can cause physical and emotional stress. It's essential to drink plenty of water before, during and after drinking alcohol to help your body recover.

2) Rest and relaxation

One of the best remedies is rest and relaxation. Give your body a chance to recover by taking a break from work, school or any other responsibilities.

Take a day to relax. Watch a movie, or read a book. Rest can be a powerful tool to combat anxiety, and it's essential to give the body enough time to recover.

3) Avoid caffeine

While it may be tempting to try and combat your hangxiety with a cup of coffee, caffeine can amplify feelings of nervousness, irritability and anxiety.

If you're going to drink coffee, switch to decaf, or limit your intake to one or two cups a day. It's best to stick to non-caffeinated beverages like water or herbal tea when dealing with hangxiety.

4) Practice mindfulness

It can cause you to feel nervous or fearful about everything, including work, school and social activities. Practicing mindfulness can help you focus on the present moment and reduce feelings of anxiety or stress.

Try meditation, deep breathing or yoga to help alleviate the symptoms of anxiety. These practices can help you feel grounded and centered, even after a night of drinking.

5) Seek support

If the symptoms are severe, it's essential to seek support from a licensed mental health professional. They can help you develop coping mechanisms, identify triggers and provide guidance on managing anxiety.

Moreover, a trusted friend or family member can provide comfort, care and support to help you navigate the aftermath of a night of drinking.

Coping with hangxiety can be challenging, but practical strategies can help alleviate anxiety symptoms after a night of drinking. Staying hydrated, resting and relaxing, avoiding caffeine, practicing mindfulness and seeking support can all help you manage the symptoms.

The best way to deal with it is to drink in moderation or avoid alcohol, but if you do experience it, don't panic. It's a common experience many people go through. Work out what works best for you, and be kind to your body by taking care of its needs.