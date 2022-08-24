How Does Daniel Ricciardo Maintain His Fitness despite His Busy F1 Schedule?

Australian F1 driver Daniel Ricciardo has eight wins and 32 podiums under his belt, so he knows a thing or two about stamina.

To build a race-ready physique that goes the distance, Ricciardo deploys a tactical mix of strength movements, bodyweight exercises, and functional moves during the pre-season.

While most drivers would simply expect their bodies to work, Ricciardo knows that a healthy body is key. The Australian driver’s workout regime consists of exercises, such as pull-ups and stretches, designed to push his body to the limit, most notably through the core and neck.

To combat immense strain and pressure placed on the body during races, drivers must be in absolute peak conditioning. Ricciardo is a shining example of what happens when you get things right.

Daniel Ricciardo's Workout Routine

In addition to curating his diet, the McLaren driver focuses on stability and core strength during his workout routine.

Ricciardo works out most days of the week, mixing cardio and high intensity interval training with traditional strength and core stability work. He has also added elements of yoga to his fitness routine to improve flexibility.

Ricciardo trains most days a week, but it's just about being smart as the year goes on.

As the season progresses, he has to balance his energy so that he's refreshed for race weekends. In the morning, he does cardio such as running. while in the afternoon, he does strength training.

Ricciardo says that he focuses his strength training on combating the challenges related to driving at high speeds. Driving a car that can go faster than 300kmh can pull you in multiple directions, so being strong enough to regain control is important.

Ricciardo would do full body workouts that focus on core stability. A strong core helps him handle the high G-forces when turning corners.

Even though he's strapped into his seat, his body still twists and flexes as he turns. He needs a lot of core strength to deal with steering and the G-forces that follow through his neck. After that, he does some neck training. He can do longer workouts because they're less intense than his core sessions.

Daniel Ricciardo's Diet

F1 drivers tackle some of the most difficult courses on the planet at high speed, with limited moments to spare.

They need to stay laser-focused or run the risk of serious injury. To stay fit, Ricciardo reassessed his diet. The star said that while he has always eaten well and has a pretty crafty metabolism, he has placed more focus on a balanced, high-protein diet to boost his endurance.

Daniel Ricciardo’s trainer, Jimmy Pena, says that protein is important for muscle growth and repair but also thinks carbs are important for energy and fat for extra fuel. Ricciardo prefers to have a balance between all of them. Fortunately, he has a fast metabolism so he can get away with eating more than most people.

For breakfast, Daniel Ricciardo eats an omelette or porridge. He also tries to get some fats—like avocado—to give him long-term energy.

During meetings and strategy briefings, he would sip on drinks and make sure not to get dehydrated during races. Lunch is usually something simple: rice with chicken, vegetables, and mushrooms. No hot sauce or anything spicy is included.

Takeaway

Ricciardo comes across as incredibly focused and goal-driven, which is what is expected from the best F1 drivers.

Between his intense physical training regime and unique approach to mental preparation, there's no doubt Daniel Ricciardo is a racing driver unlike anyone else on the track or off it.

What do you think of this story? Tell us in the comments below..

LIVE POLL Q. Daniel Ricciardo or Lewis Hamilton? Team Daniel! Lewis Hamilton 0 votes so far

Edited by Bhargav