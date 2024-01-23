Delving into Andrew Huberman's Evening Routine: What does he do before bed?

As of everyone's knowledge, Andrew Huberman happens to be a distinguished neuroscientist and professor at Stanford University School of Medicine. He is renowned for his extensive research into brain development, brain plasticity, and neural regeneration and repair.

Andrew has made significant contributions to understanding how the brain processes visual information and the mechanisms underlying visual and fear-induced responses. He is also known for his work on the influence of light and visual stimuli on mental states and neural health.

In the ever-evolving quest for optimal health and wellness, the evening routine of individuals, especially those in the scientific community, garners significant interest. Andrew Huberman shared his comprehensive evening routine in a recent interview on The Knowledge Project Podcast.

Andrew Huberman's Take on Dietary Choices and Their Impact on Sleep

Andrew Huberman (Image via YouTube/@AndrewHuberman)

Andrew's evening begins with a conscious approach to his dinner meal, typically around 6:30 to 7:00 PM. Contrary to his daytime meals, which are low in carbohydrates to maintain alertness, his evening meal is rich in carbohydrates.

The shift is intentional, as carbohydrates are known to decrease cortisol levels in the body, aiding relaxation and preparation for sleep. Comfort foods, often high in carbohydrates, stimulate a pathway involving the amino acid tryptophan, which converts to serotonin, effectively blocking the cortisol response.

This understanding underscores Andrew's preference for pasta, rice, and soups in the evenings, combined with clean animal protein sources.

Evening (Image via Unsplash/Pavan Trikutam)

Post-dinner, Andrew's evening is devoid of excessive screen time. Instead, it revolves around engaging in relaxing activities like reading, listening to music, or light conversation. This avoidance of stimulating activities aligns with his goal of transitioning his body and mind into a state of quiescence, preparing for restful sleep.

Environment, Supplements, and Sleep Hygiene

As the evening progresses, around 8:00 or 9:00 PM, Andrew Huberman begins to dim the lights in his home. This practice is crucial, as it aligns with the body's natural circadian rhythms, signaling that it's time to wind down. The dimming of lights helps in the natural production of melatonin, the hormone responsible for regulating sleep.

Supplementation plays a vital role in Andrew's routine. He emphasizes that while supplements are beneficial, they should not replace foundational behavioral practices for sleep. Among the supplements, he finds effective are magnesium threonate or bis-glycinate, taken in doses of 100 to 200 milligrams.

These supplements aid in deepening sleep quality. Another key supplement is Apigenin, a chamomile derivative, with a recommended dose of 50 milligrams.

Lastly, Theanine, in doses of 100 to 400 milligrams, helps in releasing GABA, a neurotransmitter that calms the brain. However, it should be avoided by those prone to night terrors or sleepwalking.

Evening (Image via Unsplash/Pavan Trikutam)

Andrew Huberman also practices non-sleep deep rest (NSDR) techniques, which he finds exceptionally beneficial. These practices can be done anytime, especially when one feels they haven't had enough sleep. NSDR assists in calming the mind and body, facilitating the return to sleep if one wakes up in the middle of the night.

Andrew Huberman's evening routine is a meticulously structured combination of specific dietary habits, intentional environmental modifications, and carefully chosen supplements, all meticulously designed to improve sleep quality and overall health.

His method highlights the critical importance of recognizing and respecting the body's inherent rhythms and adapting to them through mindful and deliberate practices. While this routine is tailored to his personal needs and scientific discoveries, it provides profound insights and guidance for those seeking to enhance their own evening habits.

Adopting such practices can lead to improved sleep patterns and a boost in general well-being, demonstrating the value of a personalized approach to health and relaxation.

Furthermore, Andrew's routine showcases how simple changes in evening activities and environment can significantly influence the body's preparation for rest.