Derealization: The Effects of Detachment

Derealization is a form of dissociation that can cause individuals to feel detached from their surroundings and themselves. It often involves a sense of disconnection and may not necessarily spiral into other conditions.

It might make you feel as if the surrounding is fake, objects around you are way too far away or too close to you, and colors have a higher intensity and might even look unreal. This means that you might end up feeling that people and objects around you are not real. In a way, how you look and perceive the world gets altered by this condition.

Derealization can exist on its own and have a significant impact on your mental health. (Image via Vecteezy/ Vecteezy)

What Is Derealization?

It is an uncanny feeling that makes you feel uncomfortable about yourself and the world. (Image via Vecteezy/ Reksita)

Now you know that derealization is a sense of detachment from one's surroundings. Additionally, you may experience that the world feels surreal and hazy. Like our eyes, even our minds have lenses that they use to view the world. Unfortunately, in derealization, an individual views the world through a foggy lens. This fog changes your perception and the familiar becomes unfamiliar, leaving you questioning your reality.

Things may seem less real than they should be. It can feel like being outside of your own body, or in a dream-like state, especially when someone is experiencing other mental health issues.⁠ It can also feel like a lack of empathy or emotional numbness and can make thinking and memorization difficult.⁠

Cognitive therapy and Trauma therapy has been shown to be highly effective in reducing the symptoms associated with derealization. Treatment is important because the symptoms have been shown to hinder recovery from PTSD and anxiety or panic disorders due to the lack of self-awareness a person has with derealization.⁠

What Causes Derealization?

There are multiple factors that contribute to the development of this condition. (Image via Vecteezy/ Vecteezy)

What triggers derealization can also trigger other associated symptoms. It is also possible that the symptoms are caused by other mental health disorders. Identifying and understanding the causes can help you address the root cause first, and then learn to manage the cognition.

1) Mental Health Issues

Since its a defence mechanism, it has been associated with several other conditions. (Image via Vecteezy/ Reksita)

It is not only a symptom of Dissociative Disorders. ⁠It can also be a common response to high levels of anxiety or chronic stress. The mind may get detached as a way of coping with the external threat or environment. It is important to note that our brain has different mechanisms to deal with excessive stress.

Some personality disorders also display a tendency towards dissociation or hyper-awareness. It can also be a symptom of depression, particularly in cases of severe or prolonged depressive episodes. The altered brain chemistry can have an effect on your levels of perception.

2) Trauma

Being exposed to a traumatic event, such as physical or emotional abuse, can trigger derealization as a coping mechanism. Again, it serves as a protective mechanism.

3) Sleep Deprivation

Sleep deprivation can have many consequences. (Image via Vecteezy/ Vecteezy)

Interestingly, prolonged lack of sleep or disruptions in sleep patterns can also lead to the feeling of disconnection. When you haven't slept at all, your brain hasn't received the deserved rest, which ends up disturbing the perceptual system.

4) Medical Conditions

Medical conditions, such as epilepsy, migraines, and brain tumors have also been linked to this condition. Neurological abnormalities may disrupt the brain's perception of the environment.

What Does Derealization Feel Like?

What can it feel like? (Image via Vecteezy/ Vecteezy)

It's important to note that derealization is a subjective experience and can be difficult to explain to others who haven't experienced it. The severity and duration of derealization can vary as well. People may feel like they are observing the world from a distance or as if they are in a dream. The surroundings may seem unfamiliar, distorted, or artificial.

A person with this may see other objects and people as flat, two-dimensional, or like props in a play. The hue and intensity of color may change and the person is left confused at what they are seeing. This sense of detachment also spills over to emotions. They find it difficult to relate and connect to others.

Unfortunately, due to the gaps in perception, the person may also perceive gaps in time. Minutes may seem like hours and hours may seem like seconds. Finally, it may also lead to difficulties with concentration, memory, and problem-solving.

These experiences can be distressing, but remember, you are not alone. Seeking support, whether through therapy or connecting with others who understand, can be transformative.

If you are personally experiencing derealization or know someone who is, it's recommended to seek professional help from a mental health provider for a proper evaluation and appropriate support.

Janvi Kapur is a counselor with a Master's degree in applied psychology with a specialization in clinical psychology.

