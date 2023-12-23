Do your arms fall asleep at night? Know the possible reasons of it

It is often observed after a long night of sleep many see that their arms fall asleep at night. This is quite a common phenomenon and happens to almost every one of us on a regular basis. If you are too tired after returning home from work you just lie down on your bed and fall asleep in a poor position, waking up in the middle of the night with your arms fallen asleep, this may sound familiar to many, while this condition is generally not much to concern about and is harmless.

However, if the numbness and tingling sensation are persistent enough then there might be some underlying health condition behind it. In this article, we will discuss more about why arms fall asleep at night, the causes of it, and how to avoid it.

Arms fall asleep at night: What are the causes of it?

Why do your arms fall asleep at night? (Image by benzoix on Freepik)

The reasons behind your arms falling asleep it not that hard to guess, the simple reason behind this condition is putting pressure on your arm while you are lying down, which puts pressure on the nerves in your hand. The poor positioning of your body exerts pressure on the nerves hindering the blood flow which in turn inculcates the tingling and numb sensation in your arm.

This sensation of pain which feels like you have been pinched with a needle in your arms is also called paresthesia. Paresthesia is usually solved after some time of waking up as the blood starts reaching your arms.

However, there is another condition to it is chronic paresthesia which is if your arms fall asleep at night regularly then something might be wrong with your health.

Other than poor sleep positioning there can be factors like nerve damage, stroke, or vitamin deficiency.

The deficiency of vitamin B can also make your arms fall asleep. Regular drinkers, older adults, and vegans are usually prone to such deficiencies. However, this could be easily resolved with a change in diet.

Another reason behind paresthesia could be a stroke. A stroke can give you the tingling and numbness feeling in your arm as during a stroke the blood flow to your brain stops temporarily affecting the working of your nerves.

Carpal tunnel syndrome is a nerve disorder when extra pressure is given to your tendons and your median nerve. This nerve can be influenced by regular typing, so people who work on machines and do regular typing are more prone to feeling numbness and have arms fall asleep at night.

Often menstruating women face hormonal fluctuations which can lead to the retention of fluid in their arms and may cause swelling affecting the functioning of nerves causing paresthesia.

Further, nerve damage due to diabetes can also be the reason behind paresthesia. Maintaining your blood sugar levels is a crucial step in order to avoid such circumstances.

How to avoid this condition?

Arms fall asleep at night (Image by Freepik)

If it is not a regular problem, simple lifestyle changes can help you avoid paresthesia. Practicing good sleeping techniques, taking over the counter medicines, or cold compress can help in providing relief from it.

If you suspect chronic paresthesia then it is better to get help from medical experts and get to the root of the problem. Sometimes physical therapy and lifestyle changes can be sufficient.

Arms falling asleep at night is a common phenomenon and generally doesn't cause any concern. However, if the problem persists it is better to seek medical assistance and get it treated.