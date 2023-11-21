Do you have blocked tear ducts? Here are 7 home remedies that can help

Blocked tear ducts refer to a condition where you are unable to drain tears out of your eyes. In adults, particularly, a blocked tear duct is a sign of an underlying health condition. However, in infants and babies, the condition is harmless.

The good news is that blocked tear ducts are treatable and there are several home remedies that can work, too. However, if the condition is severe, proper medical treatment is required immediately.

Some common symptoms of blocked tear ducts

Symptoms can include watery and inflamed eyes. (Image via Pexels/Karolina Grabowska)

Symptoms can include:

watery eyes

redness in the affected eye

tears streaming continuously

problems with vision

mucus coming from the affected eye

conjunctivitis

swelling, pain, and inflammation in the corner of the eye

On that note, let us look a few home remedies for the same:

7 home remedies for blocked tear ducts

Here’s a list of a few things you can do at home to get relief from a blocked tear duct:

1. Clean the affected eye at least twice per day

Clean the affected eye a few times a day. (Image via Pexels/Karolina Grabowska)

A great home remedy for a blocked tear duct is cleaning the affected area with warm water. This remedy helps clean away all the drainage that’s blocking the tear duct.

For this home remedy, use a clean washcloth or simply dip a cotton ball in warm water and wipe the eye until the duct clears up. Be gentle when wiping and always use a fresh, clean cloth. Do this remedy twice or thrice per day.

2. Use a warm compress

A warm compress can help. (Image via Pexels/Liza Summer)

Using a warm compress can also help you get relief from blocked tear ducts. This remedy helps improve drainage and also opens the blocked ducts.

For this remedy, dip a clean washcloth into warm water and place the cloth on the affected eye for a few minutes. Do this remedy several times a day until you feel relieved.

3. Massage the affected area

Massaging the affected eye can improve drainage. (Image via Pexels/Ron Lach)

Massaging the affected area is another excellent remedy for clogged tear ducts. A massage helps open the blocked ducts and increase drainage thereby providing relief from pain and eye inflammation.

To massage the affected eye, put your index finger on the corner of the eye and gently apply pressure to the affected spot for a few seconds. Repeat the remedy a few times a day.

4. Use a nasal decongestant

Nasal decongestants can clear out blocked tear ducts. (Image via Freepik)

Using a nasal decongestant such as a nasal drop or spray can be really effective in clearing out blocked tear ducts.

A nasal decongestant can help drain out the blockage and improve drainage. As a result, this will reduce swelling and inflammation associated with this condition.

5. Try tear duct irrigation

Tear duct irrigation can improve drainage. (Image via Pexels/Karolina Grabowska)

Tear duct irrigation can also help ease clogged tear ducts and improve drainage. For this, you need a saline solution and a specialized irrigation device.

This remedy will help unclog the ducts and provide relief from irritation and inflammation.

6. Try to increase your tear production

Increase your tear production to ease symptoms. (Image via Pexels/Alena Darmel)

Encouraging tear production is also an effective way to get relief from blocked tear ducts. An increased tear production will help with drainage and improve uncomfortable symptoms associated with this condition.

To increase your tear production, just drink lots of water throughout the day and make sure to avoid wind, smoke and other agents that can dry out your eyes.

7. Go for eye drops

Eye drops can help unclog the blockage. (Image via Freepik/stefamerpik)

Using an over-the-counter eye drop can relieve symptoms and make you feel much better. But remember to use an eye drop only if the blockage is caused by an eye infection. Antibiotic drops, when used correctly and timely, can help clear clogged ducts and increase drainage.

8. Surgery*

Eye surgery may be needed for serious cases. (Image via Pexels/Karolina Grabowska)

While surgery is not a home remedy, it may be needed if the aforementioned home remedies don’t work or your condition worsens. In cases like these, it is important to consult a doctor immediately and get your medical treatment started as soon as possible.

So, these are some of the most effective home remedies you can try for blocked tear ducts. But before opting for any remedy, speak with an eye doctor to determine the underlying cause of your condition. Your doctor may ask you to undergo some tests to identify the exact cause.