If you've been thinking about ditching your shampoo and conditioner for a natural alternative, castor oil for hair might be the next product to try. This thick, sticky substance has been used for centuries to heal wounds and promote hair growth. Castor oil is extracted from the seeds of the castor bean plant, which can grow up to 9 feet tall.

The castor bean plant produces small red berries that contain both seeds and pulp. Cold-pressing or expelling the pulp from these berries yields oil, which is then used in a variety of products (including food) and consumed by some people on its own.

Benefits of Castor Oil for Hair

There is a lot of anecdotal evidence that using castor oil on your hair can improve its health and growth, but there isn't much scientific evidence to back up these claims. It can be used for a variety of purposes related to the hair, scalp, and skin. Here are some of the benefits:

Applying it once a month can boost hair growth up to five times the usual rate.

Can moisturize a dry, irritated scalp and help with dandruff.

Has antibacterial and antifungal properties that reduce dandruff-related infections.

Can also be used to grow hair in other parts of the body like eyebrows and eyelashes.

Benefits your scalp and enhances hair growth. (Image via Pexels / Element Digital)

Some experts say that castor oil's benefits for hair are related to its potent antioxidant and anti-inflammatory properties. Antioxidants help protect the body from free radicals, which can cause cell damage.

Free radicals and oxidative stress have been linked to many health effects, including hair loss. It also contains omega-6 fatty acids, a type of essential fatty acid that may promote hair growth by reducing inflammation in the hair follicle.

Does castor oil increase hair growth?

It is true that castor oil is a potent method for accelerating hair growth. It is rich in ricinoleic acid, which is a nourishing, hydrating fatty acid that can help strengthen and thicken your hair. This means that you could see some dramatic results if you apply it to your scalp regularly.

Acts as an all-natural conditioner for your hair. (Image via Unsplash / Tamara Bellis)

Additionally, it can be used as an all-natural conditioner for your hair (instead of using store-bought products). The great thing about this method of treatment is that it’s both affordable and easy to do at home!

How often should you apply castor oil?

Castor oil is a great moisturizer, so it's safe to use daily. It can be applied to your hair or scalp as often as you like. Some people choose to leave this oil in their hair overnight and wash it out the following evening, but this isn't necessary—you can also simply apply a small amount of castor oil after shampooing, just enough to smooth down any flyaways without making your hair heavy or greasy.

Can you leave castor oil in your hair overnight?

When using castor oil on your hair, it's best to apply it at night and wash it out in the morning. This way, you won't be left with greasy roots by daybreak! Before applying the oil, make sure that any makeup or other products have been removed from your face and neck.

How long does castor oil take to work?

You should definitely start seeing results in a few days. If you haven't noticed anything yet and you've been using it for a week or two, don't worry—there's still plenty of time for your hair follicles to wake up. If you're one of the lucky ones to see new growth within just a few days of applying this oil, congrats!

Applying once or twice a week helps. (Image via Unsplash / Freestocks)

Just remember that anytime your scalp is exposed to the elements (like when it's exposed during workouts), it can become dry and irritated. Be sure to apply moisturizer at least once every day so that this doesn't happen!

If you're looking for a new hair growth product, castor oil is certainly an option to consider. It's not miracle-working and is probably best used in combination with other, more traditional hair growth treatments. But if you like the idea of using a non-traditional product on your hair, this one's worth trying out.

