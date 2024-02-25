Do you wake up to pee often at night? Here's how you can prevent nocturia

Does your sleep get disturbed regularly at night owing to your bladder? It could be due to a condition known as "nocturia." If you have to wake up more than once at night, you might be a victim of this condition.

There can be various reasons behind waking up at night to pee. Sometimes, it is just because you are drinking too much or not going to the bathroom before bed. Other reasons could be pregnancy or urinary tract infections, which increase the likelihood of peeing during the day as well as at night.

Nocturia: Understanding the causes of this condition

What could be the possible causes of this condition? (Photo by Help Stay on Unsplash)

Nocturia is a condition characterized by excessive urination during the night, causing a disturbed sleep cycle and various other consequences for it. There could be several factors that could be the cause of this condition.

Here are some of the causes that might make your bladder full so much at night.

Medical Conditions

Several medical conditions can cause or increase your tendency to pee at night. For instance, urinary tract infections can reduce your bladder capacity and increase the frequency of urination. These factors can make you want to pee more even in cases where urine production at night is low.

Moreover, nocturia is common during pregnancy as it puts pressure on your bladder as the uterus starts to grow. Similarly, there are several other factors like diabetes, anxiety, kidney infections, and an enlarged prostate that may contribute to the same.

Age

Another factor that is not much talked about is age. In men as they age, the chances of an increased bladder size increase which reduces the retention capacity of the bladder.

Similarly, women after menopause synthesize less estrogen, causing changes in the urinary tract. Thus, such factors can be the reason behind such a condition.

Lifestyle

If you consume excessive fluids or indulge in the consumption of alcohol, you may face this condition. This is because our body tends to release all the extra liquid, and consuming an extra amount is simply going to contribute to a more diluted form of urine, just like alcohol and caffeinated drinks are also responsible for frequent peeing especially when you are drinking before bedtime.

The science behind this says, if you consume caffeine, your kidney receives a signal where it stops reabsorbing water causing greater excretion of water in the urine.

How can we treat nocturia?

How do you treat and prevent nocturia? (image by freepik on freepik)

Nocturia is treatable and can be prevented if proper measures are taken. The treatment of this condition includes simple lifestyle changes, such as reducing the consumption of alcohol and caffeine and lowering liquid consumption near bedtime.

However, if this condition is still not controlled, there are medications like anticholinergic drugs that inhibit an overactive bladder. One may get themselves checked for UTIs or prostate enlargement, as when these are treated, nocturnia can be easily resolved.

To prevent this condition and save your sleep for the future, avoid fluids before bedtime. Practice Kegel exercises, which work your pelvic floor muscles, as they strengthen your muscles below the bladder. This can give you greater control of your bladder.

Nocturia is a common problem and can be easily treated if proper steps are taken. Sticking to the basics and maintaining a healthy lifestyle can significantly prevent such conditions.