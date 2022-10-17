‘Don’t Worry Darling’ Star Harry Styles Uses Pilates to Stay Fit and Flexible

Former One Direction boy band member Harry Styles dons many hats: fashion icon, performer, and award-winning music artist. So, how does the young star stay fit?

The 'Don't Worry Darling' star needs a lot of strength, stamina, energy, and athleticism to be able to work long days on set and perform on stage every night while touring. So, it shouldn't be a surprise that he puts a lot of effort into his workouts, nutrition, and recovery.

Harry Styles has said that he works out five or six times a week. He says that he keeps his fitness routine interesting by doing difficult strength workouts, a lot of running, and a little bit of yoga. Styles has also been doing Pilates for years as part of his training routine to take care of his body and mind.

In 2012, Styles said that an osteopath told him to do Pilates once a week to fix his poor posture. In 2016, he was spotted at the Exhale Pilates in London, where he was reportedly working out with England footballer Harry Kane.

Harry Styles has since talked a lot about how Pilates has helped him. He told Vogue that he does Pilates regularly, as he has very tight hamstrings and is "trying to get those open."

In May 2022, he said on the Howard Stern Show that he no longer goes to the gym, as he does dance workouts instead of weights, like "twisting and Pilates stuff."

Why Does Harry Styles Practice Pilates Regularly?

Harry Styles has a very active lifestyle, which is why it's necessary that he stay fit and healthy. Pilates plans his routine well, minimizing the chances of him getting injured.

Performing on stage has a very important physical aspect to it. The amount of singing that Styles has to do requires him to keep his lungs fit and healthy. Pilates is an excellent form of exercise for maintaining healthy lungs.

It's low impact and helps to calm the central nervous system - which is quite necessary for people who are always on the go or are busy throughout the day. All these factors make Pilates a natural choice for not only Harry Styles but any singer or performer.

Why is Pilates Good for Men?

A common perception is that Pilates is all about stretching and is generally recommended for women, which is nothing but a myth.

Most people don't know that Joseph Pilates, a physical therapist, professional boxer, and gymnast, came up with Pilates. He made a method called contrology, which was all about functional movement.

Pilates is good for almost everyone, as it helps with breathing, posture, strength, balance, coordination, and flexibility, which are required by everyone. Pilates includes everything you need to move in a healthy way.

Gary Nobel of Exhale Pilates says that many athletes and sportspeople use the Contrology (Classical Pilates) method to improve their training and avoid injury. Office workers, gym-goers, and beginners use this method to lose weight, get stronger, and improve their mental health.

Men usually work their muscles in isolation a lot, but Noble says that classical Pilates has a flow to it and moves the joints with every move. This way to train is very helpful, as it ensures you work out your entire body and don't miss the smaller muscles.

Pilates can help you if you're trying to get better at a sport, want to lift more weights at the gym, are recovering from an injury, or just want to avoid getting injured.

Takeaway

Pilates is good for more than just preventing injury and getting back on your feet after an accident. It helps strengthen the muscles by making them more balanced. You can lift more weight in Pilates without hurting your joints or lower back.

It improves your range of motion and flexibility, which lets the muscles and joints breathe more. That gives you more room to move, so that you can, for example, squat deeper. Pilates is extremely beneficial as a form of workout.

