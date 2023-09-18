Drinking these herbal teas daily can slow down the aging process

If you're trying to find a natural way to keep it fresh and slow down the aging process, herbal tea is it. Believe it or not, sipping on some herbal tea every day can be the secret sauce to staying young and healthy.

Three herbal teas - rooibos, hibiscus and yerba mate - pack a punch when it comes to anti-aging benefits They're packed with antioxidants that fight off the aging process by taking down oxidative stress and keeping inflammation in check.

From reducing inflammation to keeping the body healthy and even boosting immunity, these herbal teas have got your back.

1) Hibiscus tea for immune system

Packed with vitamin C (Image via Unsplash/Oziel Gomez)

Hibiscus tea, made from the vibrant flowers of the hibiscus plant, has been enjoyed for centuries in various cultures. What makes hibiscus tea a powerful ally against aging is its abundance of antioxidants, particularly flavonoids and anthocyanins.

These antioxidants work to neutralize harmful free radicals in the body, which can cause cellular damage and contribute to aging.

Moreover, hibiscus tea has a lot of Vitamin C. This important vitamin helps make collagen, a protein that keeps the skin elastic and firm. When hibiscus tea boosts collagen production, it helps reduce those pesky fine lines and wrinkles, giving you a fresher, younger-looking complexion.

2) Yerba mate for energy

Has anti-aging properties (Image via Unsplash/Suhyeon Choi)

Native to South America, Yerba mate is a traditional tea known for its invigorating effects. However, it also has anti-aging properties, which help combat signs of aging.

Yerba mate contains a diverse array of antioxidants, including polyphenols. These compounds effectively combat inflammation, a primary driver of aging at the cellular level.

Apart from being anti-inflammatory, Yerba mate has lots of saponins that amp up the immune system. A strong immune system defends the body against things that speed up aging.

Yerba mate tea supports the immune system and fights inflammation, helping you maintain a youthful vibe.

3) Rooibos tea for skin

Improves skin texture (Image via Unsplash/Deeliver)

Rooibos tea, which originated from South Africa, has a unique reddish color and tastes naturally sweet.

It doesn't contain caffeine and has many antioxidants like aspalathin and nothofagin. These antioxidants stop free radicals from causing damage to cells in the body.

One of the cool things about Rooibos tea is that it has alpha hydroxy acid (AHA), which is put in skincare products to make the skin look younger. Rooibos tea helps exfoliate and make new cells grow, so you get less wrinkles and keep your skin shining.

Incorporating tea in your daily routine

Practice daily tea ritual. (Image via Unsplash/barrett baker)

If you want the full anti-aging effects of these herbal teas, you have to drink them regularly as part of a healthy lifestyle. Here are some tips to make tea-drinking a daily thing:

Brew a fresh cuppa

Get in the habit of drinking hibiscus tea, Yerba mate or rooibos tea in the morning. Make a fresh cup every morning to get a good amount of antioxidants.

Get creative

Mix and match these teas to find the taste you like. Try hibiscus tea with Yerba mate for a refreshing blend that gets you going.

Go for the good stuff

Spend a little extra for high-quality loose-leaf teas. Look for organic and sustainably sourced teas to avoid any nasty chemicals.

Aging is a part of life, but drinking hibiscus tea, Yerba mate and rooibos tea every day can help slow it down naturally.

These herbal teas have lots of antioxidants that fight free radicals, inflammation and keep the skin healthy. If you start making these changes and use natural remedies, you can age gracefully and keep your youthful vibe for years.