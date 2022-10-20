Dumbbell exercises hold quite a bit of leverage over body weight, and barbell exercises are the best if you want to build a massive chest.

Dumbbell exercises for the chest will provide an increased range of motion which will help activate the maximum number of muscles with your arms moving freely. Additionally, the unilateral movement of the dumbbell exercises mentioned below will help with balanced growth and strength.

We have curated a list of the best and most fantastic dumbbell exercises men can inculcate into their regular workout routine to build a massive chest.

Bench Press and 5 other Dumbbell Exercises to Build a Massive Chest

Regularly doing these dumbbell exercises will help you build a strong, defined, and massive chest with significant strength in the upper body.

1. Dumbbell Chest Flyes

Dumbbell chest flyes will effectively work on the major muscle groups throughout your upper body, including the triceps, shoulders, and chest. It will open up your chest muscles.

To do this exercise:

Start off by lying on the exercise bench with your back and head flat on the bench and your feet flat on the ground.

Grab dumbbells in both hands and extend them above your head straight towards the ceiling. Your palms should be angled towards one another.

Steadily lower your dumbbell towards the side until they are on the same level as your chest.

Reverse the movement to bring weights back over your head. Repeat.

2. Dumbbell Bench Press

By promoting muscle hypertrophy, dumbbell bench press will help you get a massive chest with an increased range of motion.

To do this exercise:

Start off by lying on the bench with your back flat and feet pressed onto the ground.

Clutch the dumbbells in both your palms and position them on the sides of your shoulders with your palms angled away from your body.

Slowly extend your elbows and drive the dumbbells over your chest until your arms are completely straightened.

Next, reverse the movement and bring the weights back to the initial position.

Repeat.

3. Dumbbell Lying Hammer Press

This is among the underrated dumbbell exercises that will help you build a massive chest while putting less strain on your shoulders. This exercise will also help in building significant upper body strength.

To do this exercise:

Start off in a lying position on a flat bench while clutching the dumbbells in both hands.

Position the dumbbells on the side of your chest and palms angled towards one another.

Drive the dumbbells straight towards the ceiling above your chest with a neutral grip until your arms are completely straightened.

Lower the weights back to the starting position and repeat.

4. Dumbbell Crush Press

Dumbbell crush press is also among the most underused dumbbell exercises that will help build significant strength in the upper body and enable you to get a massive chest.

To do this exercise:

Start off by assuming the lying position on the bench with your back and head pressed on the said bench.

Clutch a pair of dumbbells in both your hands and position them side to side, just above your chest.

With your core engaged, squeeze the weight together as you press them towards the ceiling.

Bring the dumbbells back to the starting position and repeat.

5. Dumbbell Push Ups

Dumbbell push-ups will help you build a massive chest with greater muscle engagement in the upper body and build better core and overall body stability.

To do this exercise:

Clutch the dumbbells in both your hands and assume the push-up position on the ground with your arms extended and palms angled towards one another.

Keep your dumbbells apart wider than the shoulder distance. Your legs should be extended behind, your core tightened, and your body straight.

Lower your chest to the floor until your elbows are angled at forty-five degrees.

Press onto your palms to bring your body back to the initial position until your arms are completely extended.

Repeat.

6. Dumbbell Floor Press

This dumbbell exercise entails compound movements that will target a variety of muscle groups at once and help you get a massive chest.

To do this exercise:

Start off by assuming the lying position on the ground while clutching dumbbells in both hands.

Your knees should be bent, and your feet pressed onto the ground at this position.

Position the weights on the sides of the chest and elbow bend before driving them straight upwards until your arms are straightened.

Reverse the movement. Repeat.

Bottom Line

If your goal is to build a massive chest, you should certainly incorporate the above-mentioned dumbbell exercises into your workout routine.

These dumbbell exercises will provide countless benefits, including a better range of motion, greater activation of both major and minor muscles, balanced strength and growth of the muscles, greater definition of the upper body, greater stabilization of muscles with lesser stress on joints, and more.

