Dwayne Johnson aka ‘The Rock’ and NFL Player Aaron Donald Team Up for Ab Wheel Rollout Workout

Dwayne Johnson aka “The Rock" has always been an advocate for a healthy lifestyle and trains multiple times a day. That has helped him build a humongous and shredded physique, even though he stands at 6' 3".

Johnson often posts videos of his intense training sessions on Instagram. He sometimes features other well-known athletes so that his fans can get a better understanding of what the exercises look like.

Recently, The Rock posted a video in which he used an ab wheel while doing synchronized repetitions with NFL star Aaron Donald.

Ab wheel rollouts are a great way to strengthen the core, but they can be tough to master. Add an ab wheel or two to any core workout. You will be working on your abs while toning them at the same time.

Dwayne Johnson & Aaron Donald's Ab Wheel Workout

Most of Dwayne Johnson’s Instagram followers are loyal fans of the action movie star, as they admire his hard work ethic.

However, The Rock is often looking for people to take on new challenges with him to refine their techniques. This time, Dwayne Johnson trained alongside strong defensive tackle, Aaron Donald.

During a previous interaction, The Rock and Donald discussed their father's influence on them. The Rock said that they have similar mindsets and were raised in similar ways.

Donald recalled that he was first inspired to lift weights by his father, who would train early in the morning in the family basement while his son watched from the stairs, waiting for the day he would be allowed to join his dad.

Johnson recalled the same kind of introduction to working out, saying:

“He made me get up in the morning, even when I was five, six, seven years old. But then he let me sit there and watch him. I couldn’t even train until I was 12.”

After Donald showed off his Super Bowl hardware to Johnson, the pair got to work in the gym. They performed an intense workout that focused on grip strength with plate pinches and barbell grips, back strength with dumbbell rows and TRX reverse row grips, and core strength with ab wheel roll-out.

When performing rollouts with the ab wheel, people often focus too much on rolling out as far as possible at the start. However, doing so causes lower back pain.

Before performing a full rollout, it's important to develop an understanding of how the abs fight lower back extension. Otherwise, the spine will be put under unnecessary stress.

Dwayne Johnson and Aaron Donald are both amazing athletes with great skills, but they have different strengths. In their explosive ab wheel rollout workout, Donald showed off his strength, while Johnson flaunted his speed of movement.

Takeaway

The two athletes have serious professional aspirations that they are working towards. However, off the field, they perform exercises that can leave many shaking in their boots.

