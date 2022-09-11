The Rock Teams Up with NFL Player Aaron Donald for an Insane Workout

Dwayne Johnson AKA 'The Rock' inspires because of his work ethic. The actor and professional wrestler has a very strenuous workout routine that he follows to remain in shape.

Johnson is one of the most successful actors in Hollywood. After carving out a name for himself in the world of pro wrestling, The Rock took his talents to movie theaters, where he became one of Hollywood's highest-paid actors.

In a recent Instagram video posted by Johnson, he and Aaron Donald, a defensive tackle for the LA Rams, decided to get in some extra training.

The Rock and Aaron Donald: The Epic Workout Session

Donald has a regimen of workouts that he follows each day, which sometimes includes lifting weights and performing various exercises. His workout routine has been shared with other big names in Hollywood, including Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson.

As part of the promotional tour for his upcoming film Black Adam, Johnson swung by the Rams practice facility this week to take part in one of Donald’s workout sessions, as two of America's biggest muscle men showed each other what they could do.

Donald and Johnson first bonded in the weight room because of their fathers. Donald recalled how his dad inspired him to lift weights by training in the family's basement when he was young. Johnson remembered a similar introduction to workouts with his own father, pro wrestler Rocky Johnson.

In a touching Instagram post, Johnson and Donald reminisced over the times they had trained together as wrestlers.

Johnson wrote that he and Donald share an intense work ethic, a passion for family and an interest in passing on their knowledge to the next generation. Johnson was most moved by the similarities between their fathers' training methods:

"little boys, cold steel and life lessons."

After Donald showed off his Super Bowl hardware to Johnson, the pair worked out in the gym. They focused on grip and forearm strength with plate pinches and dumbbell holds; back strength with dumbbell rows and TRX inverted row holds, and core strength with ab wheel rollouts.

Takeaway

To end their session, Donald and Johnson swapped signed jerseys (Donald wearing his Black Adam gear as a uniform), and posed together for an epic flex photo.

Dwayne Johnson recently gave his fans a motivational quote from the speech "Obsession" to help them power through a late-night training session.

He also gives a lot of insight into his personal workout routines, which he films at his home gym Iron Paradise. When The Rock isn't in shape for a movie role, he indulges in epic cheat meals, eating his favorite foods in supersized portions.

In his preparation for the lead role in the upcoming DC film, Black Adam, The Rock has been adding even more muscle to his already gigantic frame.

Considering his busy schedule, Johnson needed a tough leg workout to decompress after a long week at work. Going by his latest workout, The Rock seems intent on staying in great shape.

