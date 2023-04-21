Ease into Yoga: 5 beginner-friendly poses to kickstart your practice

Are you a beginner looking to start a yoga practice but feeling overwhelmed by the sheer number of poses out there? Don't worry, we've got you covered.

Yoga is an ancient practice that has become increasingly popular in recent years. It's a great way to improve both physical and mental health. For beginners, it can be intimidating to know where to start, though.

Yoga poses perfect for beginners

Here're the top five yoga poses that are perfect for beginners.

#1 Mountain pose (Tadasana)

Mountain pose (Image source/Yoga Journal)

is a great place for beginners to start. It's a standing pose that helps improve posture and balance.

To do the pose, stand with feet hip-distance apart, and distribute your weight evenly between both feet. Lift your arms to the side and up above your head while inhaling. Hold the pose for a few breaths before releasing.

#2 Downward dog (Adho mukha svanasana)

Downward dog (Image source/Yoga Journal)

The is a great way to stretch out the hamstrings and lower back.

To do the pose, start on all fours with the wrists under the shoulders and knees under the hips. Lift your hips up and back while exhaling and straightening the arms and legs. You should feel a stretch in the hamstring and lower back. Hold the pose for a few breaths before releasing.

#3 Warrior I

Warrior I (Image source/Yoga Journal)

The is a standing pose that helps to improve balance and strength.

To do the pose, start in the mountain pose, and step on your left foot at about 3-4 feet. Bend your right knee so that it's directly over your ankle, and lift your arms up above your head. Hold the pose for a few breaths before switching sides.

#4 Child’s pose (Balasana)

Child's pose (Image source/Yoga Journal)

The is a great way to release tension in the back, neck and shoulders.

To do the pose, start on all fours, and lower your hips back towards your heels while exhaling. Stretch your arms out in front of you, and rest your forehead on the ground. Hold the pose for a few breaths before releasing.

#5 Tree pose

Tree pose (Image source/Yoga Journal)

The tree pose is a standing pose that helps improve balance and focus.

To do the pose, start in mountain pose, and shift your weight onto your left foot. Lift your right foot, and place it on the inside of your left thigh. Place your hands together in front of your chest, and hold the pose for a few breaths before switching sides.

However, with the aforementioned poses, you can begin your journey with ease. Remember to listen to your body, and take things at your own pace. With regular practice, you will soon see the benefits of yoga.

