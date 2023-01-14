Easy DIY Hair Mask for Growth and Thickness

Using a hair mask for growth is a great idea for healthy and nourished hair. It’s an essential step in overall hair care, but you don’t need to use a hair mask for growth every day. You should aim to use a hair mask at least once a week. It’s a habit you should incorporate into your weekly hair care routine and stick to it as much as possible.

You can make a hair mask for growth at home using various ingredients, or you can make a direct purchase from a store. While the latter is easier, it could be expensive. However, DIY hair masks allow you to avail all the benefits of every ingredient, as there’s no manufacturing process involved in making it.

Learn about the ingredients for DIY hair mask for growth

The following are three DIY hair masks you can easily make at home and use. Not all hair masks require the same ingredients, and some are easier than others. However, you can learn about the various hair masks here.

1) DIY Mask 1

Use a hair oil (Photo via Unsplash/Christin Hume)

Ingredients needed: Hair oil

This is the easiest hair mask for growth. It’s used globally and is recommended by every hair specialist. Oiling your hair provides it with the nutrition needed to become stronger and healthier. Not only does it add to your hair health, but it also helps with the volume.

A popular choice of hair oil is argan oil, but you can choose any other type of oil as well. However, if you have access to an oil that's a blend or mixture of various oils, it’s better to use that.

Process:

Take three to four pumps of the oil in hand, and apply it to your hair.

Note: The number of pumps will differ based on the volume of your hair.

The number of pumps will differ based on the volume of your hair. Leave it overnight, and it will work as a hair mask, asyou're emphasizing on the saturation and treatment with the extra pumps.

If you can’t leave it overnight, let it be for 25-30 minutes before washing your hair.

2) DIY mask 2

Use extra virgin coconut oil (Photo via Unsplash/Tijana Drndarski)

Ingredients needed:

Hair oil/Argan oil Extra virgin olive oil Coconut oil (extra virgin)

The reason you should pick extra virgin oil when creating a DIY hair mask for growth is so that you can use the most unfiltered version of it.

Process:

Take a generous amount of coconut oil (melt it if it’s solid)

Stir it around till it’s completely liquid.

Add a generous amount of hair oil/argan oil.

Add olive oil by putting your thumb over the mouth, and move it over the mixture twice.

Mix it together.

Apply the mask to your hair.

Coconut oil helps in retaining moisture and prevents hair breakage. The fatty acids in coconut oil allow it to penetrate the hair much more than normal oil. However, olive oil assists in keeping the scalp healthy by reversing some damage done by other hair products.

3) DIY mask 3

Avocados are good for hair (Photo via Unsplash/Gil Ndjouwou)

Ingredients needed:

Avocados Eggs Coconut oil Honey

Process:

Add a tbsp of coconut oil to a bowl, and preheat it.

Add two raw eggs to the bowl, and beat it together to mix the oil and eggs.

Scoop out the avocado from its peel. Squash it, and add it to the mixture.It will form a thick consistency.

Blend the mixture. Add a tbsp of honey to the mixture.

Mix it together, and blend it again.

Apply the mask to your hair, and keep it on for half an hour to an hour before washing your hair.

The ingredients used in the above hair mask for growth has the following benefits:

Avocados help with hair moisturization and are an excellent source of amino acids and protein. It helps soothe hair and promotes growth. Next, eggs help with protein and are considered a natural conditioner. Honey prevents moisture from escaping the hair and helps with smoothening it too.

The aforementioned DIY hair masks are useful, but you must make time for hair care. It doesn’t end with a hair mask; in fact, it begins with it. After you use a hair mask for growth, the next step is to wash your hair.

After that, if you’re blow drying your hair, add a heat protectant to your hair before directly applying hot air. Thatway, you will ensure that your hair continues to become stronger and healthier.

