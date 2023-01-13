Hip flexor stretches are one of the best kinds of exercises to practice if you have a sedentary lifestyle.

Hip flexors are basically the muscles that help flex your hip joints and assist you in performing different movements such as walking, running, sitting, exercising, etc. In people who sit all day, hip flexors are not only stiff but also very weak, causing severe hip and lower back pain and injuries as well.

The good news is that practicing hip stretches on a regular basis can help improve your flexibility and also prevent pain from occurring. Additionally, stretches can make everyday activities and movements much easier and absolutely pain-free. Hip flexor stretches target the abductors, adductors, glutes, and hamstrings, and help balance out the position of your pelvis while strengthening the muscles along the way.

Hip flexor stretches for people with a sedentary lifestyle

Practice the following hip stretches regularly to strengthen your hip flexor muscles and boost your overall lower body flexibility:

1. Seated butterfly stretch

The seated butterfly stretch is one of the best hip opening stretches that works wonders on your muscles if you sit all day. It is among the simplest hip flexor stretches that gently open up the hips, groin, and thighs and offer great relief from hip pain and tightness.

To do the seated butterfly stretch:

Start in a seated position. Extend your legs in the front.

Now open your knees wide and bring your feet close to your groin. If you have flexibility issues, try this stretch one leg at a time.

Once you bring your feet close to your groins ensure both your feet are together, then hold your ankles and use your elbows to gently press down on your knees.

Apply pressure to your knees so that they get closer to the floor.

Repeat.

The seated butterfly stretch is a great hip mobility stretching exercise. (Photo via Pexels/Monstera)

2. Kneeling hip flexor stretch

The kneeling hip flexor stretch is one of the best stretches for hip mobility. Regular practice of this effective exercise eases lower back pain and promotes good posture as well.

To do the kneeling hip flexor stretch:

Stand straight on an exercise mat and put your left leg forward. Slowly lunge down until your right knee fully touches the mat. Place your hands on your waist.

Stretch your right leg behind and ensure that your spine is straight. Slowly shift your weight to the front until you feel a gentle stretch in your thighs and hips.

Hold the position for a few counts and then release. Repeat the stretch with your opposite leg.

3. Low lunge twist stretch

The low lunge twist stretch is among the easiest hip flexor stretches that gently open the lower back and hips and help alleviate stiffness in the lower body muscles. This is one of the most relaxing hip stretches to perform if you’ve been sitting for long hours.

To do the low lunge twist stretch:

Take a basic forward lunge position with your left leg in the front and your right knee down on the floor.

Now gently press your left elbow to the inside of your left knee and slowly twist your upper body to your right. At the same time, extend your right arm behind you and hold the position for as long as you feel comfortable.

Repeat on the other side.

The low lunge twist is one of the best hip flexor stretches. (Photo via Unsplash/Nikola Murniece)

4. Knee to chest

The knee to chest is among the most effective hip flexor stretches that also stretch the lumbar spine and reduce pressure. You can do this exercise either using one leg at a time or both.

To do the knee to chest stretch:

Lie on your back on an exercise mat with your legs extended straight on the floor. Position your arms on the sides.

Now bring your right knee towards your chest and pull it close using your hands. Squeeze your glutes and hold the stretch for as long as it feels comfortable.

Return your leg to the starting position and repeat the exercise with your opposite leg.

5. Bridge

A great stretch for hip mobility, the bridge is one of the best hip flexor stretches that strengthens the glutes, lengthens the hip flexors, and eases hip stiffness as well.

To do the basic bridge stretch:

Lie on your back on an exercise mat with your arms on the sides. Keep your knees bent, feet flat on the floor at a hip-width distance, and your spine straight.

Now squeeze your glutes and press into your heels as you lift your hips off the floor. Continue to lift your hips as high as you can and feel the stretch in your hamstrings and glutes.

Hold the position for a few counts, then return to the start.

The hip bridge is the most effective hip flexor stretches. (Photo via Pexels/Anna Shvets)

So, now that you have an insight into some of the most effective hip flexor stretches, practice them daily and your muscles will thank you. Always remember that hip mobility is crucially important if you want to keep your lower body muscles strong and injury-free.

