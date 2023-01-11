Anger management reduces the negative impact that anger can have on you. The effects of anger on your life rely on how effectively you can manage it. Your relationships may be strained and your social and emotional health may suffer if you frequently lose your temper and lash out, yelling at family members or coworkers.

Retaining your anger within yourself might result in passive-aggressive conduct like getting back at someone without explaining why or being nasty and critical. However, controlled anger can help you develop your emotional intelligence and self-awareness if you can control it, take a few deep breaths, and articulate your problems.

It is easier said than done, and therefore, anger management becomes essential for many of us.

While anger is an essential emotion, it can sometimes hamper our life functions. (Image via Pexels/ Liza Summer)

Anger Management: 6 Effective Strategies

Anger can often make the best of us feel guilty and anger management can help us deal with this. (Image via Freepik/ Freepik)

It's normal and even healthy to feel angry. It helps us understand just how we viewed an event as all emotions do. However, it's crucial to approach it constructively. Your relationships and health may suffer as a result of unchecked rage.

The following are six strategies for anger management to help you regain control if you frequently feel angry or if such feelings are disrupting your life:

1) Relaxation Techniques

Even when things go out of hand, there is a way to come back. (Image via Freepik/ wayhomestudio)

There are multiple breathing and relaxation tools that can help you manage your anger in a better way. It is important to remember that anger manifests in our bodies as well.

A) Using Deep Breathing Exercises

Breathe gently and deeply as a strategy to help you manage your anger. Use your nose to get in the air, and your mouth to exhale it. Instead of breathing from your chest, take deep belly breaths. Continue doing this as often as you like to feel your body becoming more at ease.

B) Muscle Relaxation

One of the symptoms of stress that you might encounter when you're upset is stiffness in your muscles. You might wish to attempt progressive muscle relaxation techniques to assist you in de-stressing.

These methods entail sequentially contracting and relaxing different muscle groups as well as increasing body awareness and physical feelings.

C) Mindfulness

It only takes three minutes to complete a mindfulness exercise that can help you manage powerful emotions like rage and improve your mental health. It enables you to access your anger and inject compassion into it.

2) Anger Management Therapy

Anger management can help you in channelising negative emotions to more productive tasks. (Image via Freepik/ Freepik)

There may be more to your outbursts than you realize because problems with anger control are frequently linked to mental health issues. Consider seeking counseling if your anger has been negatively affecting your life.

With the help of a therapist, you may be able to identify mental health problems that impair your capacity to control your anger.

You may start by speaking with your doctor, who might then suggest that you get assessed and diagnosed by a mental health specialist.

3) Describe the Emotions

Which emotion, in light of what occurred, is more appropriate? Find the more intense emotions. Perhaps your spouse's failure to assist with kitchen cleanup after you have prepared dinner has made you feel inconsequential. Or perhaps you feel taken advantage of since your son borrowed your car and once more returned it with an almost empty petrol tank.

Various situations can make you feel angry and it is important to describe both the situation and the emotion.

4) Take A Step Back From The Situation

What made you feel angry? Is it related to work? (Image via Freepik/ Freepik)

Consider leaving the situation if your anger is getting out of hand or if you need some alone time to reflect. Take a step back when a situation becomes simply too overwhelming to handle slowly. Anger management does not mean removal of negative emotions but having control over them.

There is nothing improper about taking some time off. Use this time to focus on your breathing, assess how you're feeling, and plan your next course of action. Not that you should flee from the source of your rage, but pausing for a time will let you see things more clearly as your rage passes.

5) Workout

To relieve the stress that comes with being furious, take a brisk walk or visit the gym. Strong emotions can be effectively managed by regular exercise. It eases tension and increases your ability to handle annoyance. Additionally, it aids in mental and emotional cleansing.

After a successful workout, you might have a clearer understanding of the circumstances, person, location, or actions that made you angry. With a clear head, you can consider ways to avoid triggers, adopt new perspectives on the circumstances, and make a commitment to better anger management techniques.

6) Embracing Acceptance

Take responsibility of your anger. (Image via Freepik/ Freepik)

Everyone has their moments of anger. It's neither good nor harmful; it's just a common emotion that can occasionally be helpful. Both social and individual growth is possible as a result. However, it can also result in angry outbursts and that's where anger management can help you.

Recognize that you are the one who is yelling and unknowingly choosing to respond in that manner. Your freedom resides in really accepting that reality. This is the essence of anger management.

Takeaway

Your physical, social, and mental health may all be negatively impacted by unchecked anger. Anger management and understanding how to control your anger mean you'll still experience anger from time to time, but you'll also be able to control it and lessen its damaging effects.

Unchecked anger's negative effects can be lessened by channeling that energy into activity or by taking some time to collect yourself before speaking. These simple tools are often the stepping stones of anger management.

Janvi Kapur is a counselor with a Master's degree in applied psychology with a specialization in clinical psychology.

Poll : 0 votes