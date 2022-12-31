Evening Primrose Oil for Skin: Does It Help?

Evening primrose oil for the skin is a popular skincare ingredient, but its benefits are still controversial. It's thought that evening primrose oil can help improve dry skin and acne, but only high-quality supplements have been shown to work. These supplements contain about eight percent GLA (gamma-linolenic acid), the active ingredient in evening primrose oil for the skin.

What Is Evening Primrose Oil?

Derived from the seeds of Oenothera biennis (Image via Pexels / Karolina Grabowska)

Evening primrose oil is a natural ingredient derived from the evening primrose plant's seeds, Oenothera biennis. The plant has been used for centuries in skincare products. Native Americans used stem and leaf juices as topical remedies to soothe skin inflammation, and poultices from the plant were used to treat bruises and minor wounds.

Health Benefits of Evening Primrose Oil for Skin

1) Evening Primrose Oil for Acne-Prone Skin

Evening primrose oil is a good choice for acne-prone skin. It can help with inflammation and redness and contains gamma linoleic acid, which helps with breakouts.

Helps with oily and acne-prone skin (Image via Pexels / Olha Ruskykh)

You can use evening primrose oil for the skin as a spot treatment by applying it to the affected area of your skin once or twice per day. Make sure you choose a non-comedogenic formula if you have oily or acne-prone skin!

To improve their effectiveness, you can also use evening primrose oil and other acne treatments, such as benzoyl peroxide or salicylic acid.

2) Evening Primrose Oil for Dry Skin

Evening primrose oil is an excellent choice for dry skin. This is because it’s deeply moisturizing, which means that it can help to hydrate the skin. It also has anti-inflammatory properties, which can help reduce redness and irritation that can be caused by dryness.

In addition to being profoundly moisturizing and anti-inflammatory, evening primrose oil has a gentle, non-greasy texture that absorbs quickly into the skin without leaving any residue. This makes it ideal for anyone with sensitive or acne-prone skin who doesn't want oily residue on their face all day.

3) Evening Primrose Oil for Oily Skin

With oily skin, evening primrose oil may be the perfect addition to your skincare routine. Oily skin is often caused by excess sebum production, leading to breakouts and clogged pores.

High-quality essential fatty acids found in evening primrose oil help to counteract this problem by moisturizing the skin and decreasing inflammation.

Evening primrose oil is gentle enough for sensitive skin (Image via Pexels / Polina Kovaleva)

It’s also worth noting that evening primrose oil is gentle enough for sensitive skin types because it does not contain any harsh ingredients like alcohol or fragrance that could irritate delicate areas like eyelids or cheeks where there are many capillaries close to the surface of the skin (this makes it great for people who wear contacts).

How To Choose a High-Quality Evening Primrose Oil for Skin

A high-quality evening primrose oil for the skin can effectively manage dry skin and acne.

Evening primrose oil is an excellent choice for dry skin or acne. If you’re looking for an effective evening primrose oil, look for one that:

Contains 100% pure EPO (evening primrose) oil and nothing else. Make sure there are no fillers or other ingredients in your product.

It is free of additives, chemicals, preservatives, and fragrances. These can cause unwanted reactions when used on the skin. Look for something labeled as “pure” or “natural” so you know it hasn't been altered in any way.

Wrapping Up

Overall, the benefits of evening primrose oil for the skin are far-ranging and can be especially beneficial for acne-prone people. It's essential to remember that this isn't a miracle treatment that will clear up your skin overnight.

If you're using it as part of an anti-acne regimen (or any other skincare routine), regular use over time is essential. If you have sensitive skin, there's a chance these products may irritate you further rather than help with dryness or inflammation.

