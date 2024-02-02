Everything you need to know about close grip push-ups

Be it close grip push-ups or a regular push-up, it takes time to learn and perfect this movement. Doing a push-up is not hard, but it takes considerable skill. One needs to master the art of perfecting their push-ups if they are looking to build good muscle and strength.

But next time, if you are doing a push-up battle at a party or in your college or gym just to flex, try close-grip push-ups instead.

A push-up is done by lying down with our face towards the floor and pushing with our hands to raise our body until the arms are straight again. The back cannot be bent in the process, and we must be on our toes while doing this exercise, otherwise it will be ineffective.

However, in close grip push-ups, we cannot keep our hands wide. We have to keep them narrow. This is what makes them harder than normal push-ups. Thus, these push-ups are also called narrow grip push-ups.

What are close grip push-ups?

Start with this form of push-up and enjoy its added benefits (Image by Ayo Ogunseinde/Unsplash)

Close grip push-ups are a version of a standard push-up. In this kind of push-up, the hands are placed narrower than the shoulder width. The hands are placed close to each other, in a plank position. There is less grip and support in this form of push-up. That is what makes it harder than a regular push-up.

There are many variations of close grip push-ups. Some require equipment like a floor mat, while others require no equipment at all. This exercise, unlike the regular version, targets several muscle groups. This makes it a more efficient exercise when performed correctly and in good form.

How to perform a close grip push-up?

Planking to get to the push-up position (Image by Conscious Design/Unsplash)

To perform a close grip push-up, you have to start in a plank position, with both of your hands and knees on the ground. Both palms should be right underneath the shoulder in the plank position. Take a narrow push-up stance. Now slowly raise your body off the ground while keeping your elbows close to the body and straight. Raise until you see that your elbows are locked.

Now slowly lower your body until your chest touches the ground. Hold your position for a second when raising and lowering down. Try a few of these push-ups and if you have any kind of pain, stop and return to your normal position. Understand that to do a close grip push-up, you have to first master a normal push-up. This will provide better form and lower your chances of any injury. If you have good upper body strength, then you can do more of these push-ups.

Muscles worked in close grip push-ups

Core strength is improved upon performing this push-up(Image by Andre Taissin/Unsplash)

The primary muscle that is worked is the triceps. The secondary muscles that are worked upon are the chest, shoulder, and the fan-shaped serratus anterior muscle. Other than these, the glutes, quads, hamstrings, core, and calve muscles are also engaged and developed by this push-up form.

Benefits of close grip push-ups

Better posture is achieved upon doing this exercise (Image by Joyce Hankins/Unsplash)

1:Activates the triceps by engaging them more often

2:Greater muscle activation

3: Improves core strength

4:Can be done anywhere and anytime

5:Increases your stamina

6 helps to burn calories and lose extra weight

7:Improves posture

While doing push-ups, be it a regular one or close grip push-ups, challenge yourself. If you think it is easy, try more reps or try a harder variation. Practice will make your push-ups perfect. Add the close grip push-ups to your workout regimen and enjoy the benefit of tricep and chest activation, all in one.