Everything you need to know about Serotonin Syndrome

Have you heard about the Serotonin Syndrome?Serotonin is an essential hormone. We need it for many bodily functions: bowel movement, sleep, moods, health, sexual desire, and many more. Lack of this hormone can cause depression. Hence, it is called the happy chemical.

Keeping a healthy balance of serotonin and dopamine is the key to a happy life. In any case, if you are someone suffering from Serotonin Syndrome, you will have an excess of this hormone in your body. This causes major hormonal imbalances. This surplus affects our brain, body, muscles, and every other organ.

What is Serotonin Syndrome?

Drugs like Methamphetamine can cause serotonin syndrome (Image by Loren Biser/Unsplash)

Serotonin Syndrome is caused by an excess of serotonin. Our body produces this hormone. Some people take prescribed medications and anti-depressants, to increase their serotonin. These medications when taken in limited amounts or as prescribed by the doctor do not cause any harm. However excess of these medicines or mixing them can lead to this syndrome.

It is a very life-threatening drug reaction. Rare, but deadly at the same time. A very clear understanding of this deficiency is important, for treating it. This syndrome is observed in people of all ages.

What are the causes?

Overdosing on antidepressants is a cause (Image by Yuris Alhumaydy/Unsplash)

Most of the causes have one thing in common and that is self-poisoning oneself with too much serotonin.

Taking drugs that alter the serotonin level

Taking excess of the prescribed medications

Taking herbal supplements

Using a new medication

Mixing two kinds of medicines to boost this hormonal level.

Increasing the dosage of medicine.

Pain medications

Anti-Nausea treating drugs

Cough medications

Symptoms

Dementia is a major symptom (Image by Danie Franco/Unsplash)

People consuming medications for a serotonin boost will see the symptoms immediately. An increased dosage or a new drug will also cause the symptoms to show. They can be mild, moderate, or severe.

Following are listed on the severity from low~high.

Nausea

Diarrhea

Trembling

Shaking

Sweating

Shivering

Muscle spams

Tiredness

Uneasiness

Dementia

Feeling hard to make decisions

Irregular heartbeat

High Blood Pressure

Fever

Fainting

Collapsing

Treating the Serotonin Syndrome

If it is serious, you will be admitted to the intensive care unit (Image by Mufid Majnun/Unsplash)

To treat this syndrome, the underlying cause has to be found. Proper diagnosis is important first. There are no tests that can determine this syndrome at once.

A full body checkup, with blood and urine tests, X-rays, and other scans can be needed. Mostly the doctor can confirm by reviewing the symptoms, checking your medical history, and doing a physical exam of the patient.

After diagnosing, proper treatment can be done, based on the observations and results. Treatment and medications will vary based on the severity. If the symptoms are mild, then they usually go away on their own.

If they do not, your doctor might give you a dosage of a serotonin blocker. If they are moderate, your doctor might keep you under medical observation for up to 48 hours.

However, if the symptoms are very severe you will be admitted to an ICU. Here all your organs and body will be observed very carefully, to avoid any kind of serious damage like organ failure.

Medicines can be given to block more production of this hormone, to control a fever, irregular heartbeat, and many more. A ventilator can be used if a patient is having breathing issues. To treat the lack of oxygen, an oxygen mask can be used.

Now that you know everything related to this syndrome, learn to recognize the symptoms early. Be careful with every medicine you take and avoid poisoning yourself with an excess of serotonin.