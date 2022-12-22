Exercise to Lower Cholesterol: Top 5 Moves To Try

If you're looking to lower cholesterol level, you will want to consider adding exercise to your routine.

It's important to remember that all exercises can help improve heart health and lower cholesterol. However, there are are a few specific ones to best achieve the latter. Read on to find out.

Best Exercise to Lower Cholesterol

Here's a look at five such exercises:

#1 Walking

Walking is one of the best exercise to lower cholesterol. It’s easy to do anywhere, is good for the heart and brain and builds muscle mass. Walking can strengthen lower body muscles and help burn a decent amount of fat. You can walk indoors or outdoors, on the road or the treadmill, depending on your preference.

If you’re not already walking regularly, start by taking a ten-minute stroll after work or school each day (you can always walk more later). Build up from there: try taking 30-minute walks every day before dinner or on weekends. Take an hour-long walk during lunch breaks at work. Join a group that meets at the park during lunchtime — the possibilities are endless.

#2 Running

Running is a great exercise to lower cholesterol. When you run, your heart rate increases, and more blood flows to your muscles, as they work harder than usual. That helps bring more oxygen into the body, helping break down fat cells and boost metabolism.

Running also requires a lot of muscle action and strength for the feet to push off the ground with each stride. That builds up lean muscle mass over time — an important factor in lowering cholesterol.

#3 Compound Lift

Compound lifts are arguably the best exercise to lower cholesterol. This exercise require more than one muscle group to move a weight, such as the squat or bench press.

As they require multiple muscles to work together at the same time, compound lifts can help burn more calories and build muscle faster than isolation exercises like bicep curls or triceps extensions. Burning more calories can help you burn more fat, making it a great exercise to reduce cholesterol.

To get started with compound lifts, try doing squats, deadlifts, and push-ups two times per week for 8-12 reps each set (you may not be able to do more than 12 reps).

Rest for 30 seconds between sets of each exercise – which means you won't have time to talk on the phone or answer emails during your workout. After completing your workout session, have something high in protein, like chicken breast or steak. That will help repair damaged muscles after lifting heavy weights.

#4 Cycling

Cycling is a low-impact, easy form of exercise to lower cholesterol that can be done by almost anyone.

It’s also a great way to get aerobic exercise and take in some fresh air and sunshine. If you have the option, cycling outdoors is preferable to indoor riding, as it allows you to enjoy the beautiful scenery instead of watching it through the window.

If you're new to cycling or haven't ridden for years, start with an easy ride on flat terrain for about 15 minutes at an easy pace with one or two recovery periods where you pedal slowly for about five minutes at a time. As your fitness improves, gradually increase both distance and intensity till you reach your target heart rate zone.

#5 Yoga

If you're looking for an exercise to lower cholesterol, yoga is a great option. It can help improve flexibility and strength, as well as lowering blood pressure and cholesterol level. Yoga also gives you the added benefit of relaxation and stress relief.

If you feel like you haven't been sleeping well at night, consider taking up yoga. Research has shown that practicing this ancient art form can have benefits on your sleep patterns by improving insomnia symptoms, reducing daytime fatigue, and improving overall sleep quality.

Takeaway

The good news is that there are many exercise options to lower cholesterol. Exercise can be especially effective, but it’s also important to consider other lifestyle changes such as diet and stress management.

You don’t need to dedicate hours at the gym every day to see results — even a few minutes of activity every day can give you benefits over time.

