Exercise for seniors over 75: 7 simple ones to do at home   

Exercise for seniors is extremely beneficial as it keeps the muscles strong and flexible and keeps older adults independent as well. In fact, research also suggests that people over 75 should keep themselves as active as they can to promote a healthier, longer and happier life.

Not only does a regular exercise routine keep the muscles strong and mobile but it provides more energy and counteracts certain diseases as well. Moreover, it improves brain function and keeps older adults away from diseases like dementia and Alzheimer’s.

In this article, we’ve listed seven of the simplest exercises that every individual over 75 can do. The best part about these exercises is that they can be done at home without any equipment.

Exercise for seniors over 75 to do at home

Before you kickstart an exercise routine, it is important to consult a doctor to make sure everything’s safe for you. This is particularly important for seniors who have severe mobility issues or any other health concerns.

1. Back leg raise

Back leg raise targets the major leg muscles. (Photo via Pexels/Andrea Piacquadio)

The back leg raise is a great exercise for seniors that not only targets the legs but works on the lower back as well. This exercise improves mobility in the lower body and keeps the major leg muscles, including the quadriceps, glutes, and calves flexible. For doing this exercise, you’ll need a chair or something sturdy of the same height.

To do:

Stand straight behind a chair and grab the top with your hands.

Now lift your left leg straight back without bending your knees. Go as high as you can and then bring your leg back to the start.

Repeat a few more times and then switch sides. Complete 5 reps on each side.

2. Heel-to-toe walking

Another great exercise for seniors, heel-to-toe walking, will improve balance by making your legs stronger. Regular practice of this exercise will enable you to walk freely without any support.

To do:

Stand straight with your legs together.

Now place your left foot in front of your right foot in a way that your left heel touches the top of your right toe.

Next, place your right foot in front of your left and slowly put weight on your heel.

Repeat the exercise with your right foot and try to walk forward for a few steps.

3. Shoulder rolls

Shoulder rolls target the upper body. (Photo via Freepik/Drazen Zigic)

This is a simple exercise for seniors that helps improve shoulder flexibility and strength. Regular practice will keep shoulder tightness away as well.

To do:

Sit or stand straight with your head stable.

Now slowly rotate your shoulders up towards the ceiling and then bring them back and down in a full circular motion.

Complete a few reps.

4. Wall push-ups

The wall push-up is an effective upper-body exercise for older adults. This exercise gently targets the major upper body muscles, including the chest, shoulders, and arms and helps keep them strong and flexible.

To do:

Stand straight at your arm’s length in front of a wall.

Place your palms flat on the wall at a shoulder-width distance and slowly lean forward towards it.

Keep your legs stable as you do the movement. Now gently push yourself away from the wall and repeat a few more times.

5. Side leg raise

The side leg raise is a great exercise for seniors. (Photo via Pexels/Wellness Gallery Catalyst Foundation)

The side leg raises exercise targets the lower back muscles, particularly the groins and keeps pain and tightness away. You’ll again need a chair to do this lower body exercise.

To do:

Stand straight behind a chair and keep your legs slightly apart.

Hold on to the top of the chair for balance. Now lift your left leg to the side while keeping your back straight and your toe forward.

Keep your gaze straight.

Bring your leg back to the start and repeat the exercise with your opposite leg.

6. Marching in place

An effective and easy balance exercise for seniors, marching in place, improves stability on both sides and also works on the glutes and hip flexors. Regular practice of this exercise can enhance core strength and stability as well.

To do:

Stand straight and hold onto something sturdy in the front for support.

Now lift your right knee as high as you can and then lower it back. Simultaneously, lift your left knee and continue for a few reps.

7. Calf stretch

Calf stretch is an easy exercise for seniors. (Photo via Pexels/RDNE Stock project)

The calf stretch is an easy strength training exercise for seniors that helps strengthen the calves and prevents stiffness. For doing this exercise, you’ll need a towel.

To do:

Sit on your bed with your back straight and legs extended out to the front.

Place a towel around your left foot sole and grab both ends. Slowly pull the towel towards your body and make sure your knee is straight. Repeat and then switch sides.

So, these were some of the best exercises for seniors over 75. While these exercises are simple and are sure to improve your flexibility and muscle strength, you must not overdo them.

Moreover, you must also speak to your doctor or physical therapist before embarking on a workout routine.