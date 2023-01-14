Exercises for Sciatica Nerve Pain That Help You Say Goodbye to the Pain

There are several exercises for sciatica nerve pain that can provide you relief through the external rotation of the hips.

Sciatica pain is caused by piriformis syndrome that starts at the edge of the spine and goes all the way through the thighs. That results in a spasm of the muscles along with trapping the sciatica nerve, which is positioned nearby. That causes pain. Some of the most common causes of sciatica include injury, narrowing spine canals, and ruptured disks.

In this article, we will discuss the best and most effective exercises for sciatica nerve pain which will help you in the effective management of pain.

Best Sciatica Pain Exercises

Simple seated stretch (Image via Pexels/Jonathan Borba)

Here are a few poses:

1) Forward Pigeon Pose

It's one of the best exercises for sciatica nerve pain that can help in opening up the hip region. Physical sciatica exercises can be a bit complicated, as they require a full stretch of the body.

How to do a forward pigeon pose:

Start in a kneeling position on the floor before moving your right leg to the front of the body. Position your right foot in front of your left knee.

Extend your left leg to the back of the floor, with the toes pointed backward and top of your foot on the ground. The weight of the body should be on the legs. Sit up straight so that the palms of your body should be on either side. Lean your upper torso to the front. Swap sides.

2) Seated Glute Stretch

This is a movement for instant sciatica pain relief and an efficient exercise for sciatica nerve pain that does not require any complicated movement or equipment.

How to do a seated glute stretch?

Start in a seated position on the ground with your legs straight in front of your body. Bend your left knee to position your left ankle on the top of your right knee.

Lean to the front so that the upper torso folds over the thighs. Stay in this position for about half a minute to stretch your lower back and glutes. Release and repeat on the opposite side.

3) Sitting Spinal Stretch

This is another effective exercise for sciatica nerve pain that can help alleviate the pressure on the sciatica nerve.

How to do a sitting spinal stretch:

Start in a seated position on the ground with the legs straightened to the front and feet in a flexed upward manner. Bend your left knee, and position your foot in a pressed manner on the ground outward of the right knee.

Position your right elbow outward of the left knee before gently rotating the body to the left side. Hold for about a minute and a half, and repeat for a couple of times. Repeat on the opposite side.

4) Knee to Opposite Shoulder

It's a dynamic exercise for sciatica nerve pain that can alleviate pain by loosening the piriformis and gluteal muscles.

How to do a knee to opposite shoulder:

Start by lying down on your back, with the legs straightened and feet flexed. Bend your left knee, and clasp both arms around it.

Gently push your left leg to your right shoulder across the body. Hold in this position for about 30 seconds, which can help stretch the muscles. Push your knee back to the starting position, and repeat. Swap sides.

5) Standing Hamstring Stretch

Standing hamstring stretch (Image via Pexels/Nathan Cowley)

This is another great exercise for sciatica nerve pain, which can help alleviate tightness in the hamstrings along with easing pain.

How to do a standing hamstring stretch:

Position your one foot on an elevated surface, but it should be below your hip height. Keep your feet flexed with your knees straight. Fold your upper body to your feet to feel a deep stretch in your body. Hold before swapping sides.

The aforementioned exercises for sciatica can help alleviate the pain along with providing a multitude of benefits. This pain starts in the lower back while moving down towards the legs. The aforementioned sciatica physical exercise can help in the external rotation of the hips, which can alleviate your pain.

These exercises for sciatica nerve pain also help provide other benefits including strengthening the glute muscles, increasing flexibility, and building functional strength.

