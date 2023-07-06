Face Yoga for Jowls: 5 Easy and Effective Exercises to Get Rid of Jowls

Are you noticing the skin around your cheeks and mouth beginning to sag? Well, it could be your jowls, aka the skin under your jawline, that starts to hang lower, giving you a more aged appearance. However, don’t worry, as face yoga for jowls can be the best way to get rid of them!

Jowls affect almost everyone, and, in some cases, they are a natural part of aging. As the skin starts to age, it loses elastin and collagen, and over time, and the skin begins to sag. While aging is the primary cause of jowls, several other risk factors can be associated with its early onset, including chronic alcohol use, smoking, sunburn, severe dehydration, diets low in certain nutrients, severe stress, and a family history of jowls.

Benefits of Face Yoga for Jowls

Face yoga for jowls offer several benefits. (Image via Freepik)

Luckily, face yoga for jowls can help reduce sagging and also help fight against other signs of aging such as wrinkles and fine lines. Regular practice of certain facial exercises can improve your blood circulation and boost blood flow to your face. Additionally, some exercises can lift your face, tighten your muscles, and prevent the sagging of your skin.

All in all, face yoga exercises for jowls can help you achieve a healthier and more youthful appearance.

Face Yoga for Jowls: 5 Best Exercises to Reduce the Appearance of Jowls

Before you start with the following exercises, moisturize your face using your favorite moisturizer, serum, or facial oil. It is important to note that facial exercises work best on hydrated and clean skin as it makes it easier for your fingers to glide smoothly.

Here’s a look at the five best face yoga exercises for jowls that you must do every day to tighten your facial, neck, and jaw muscles:

1. Jaw tapping

Jaw tapping is the first exercise to add to your face yoga for jowls. This exercise works as a warm-up for your face and activates your skin muscles. Jaw tapping improves blood circulation and helps your face get fresh oxygen into your skin cells.

To do:

Sit comfortably on a chair or mat.

Use your fingertips to tap rapidly around your jawlines.

Move your fingers slowly and cover your lower cheeks, jaw and skin around the mouth. Focus more on areas where you’ve noticed saggy skin or fine lines.

Continue for a few seconds.

Face yoga for jowls firm the jawline. (Photo via Freepik)

2. Chin tucks

Another great exercise to add to your face yoga for jowls and neck, the chin tuck tightens the skin around your jawlines and chin and firms the sagging jowls.

To do:

Sit comfortably on a chair or mat.

Place a finger on your chin and slowly pull it.

Simultaneously, pull your head straight back, and continue until you feel a good stretch at the top of your neck and the base of your head.

Hold for a few seconds and then bring your chin forward. Repeat.

3. O&E exercise

The O&E is an effective and fun face yoga for jowls. It tones the muscles surrounding the lips and the muscles used to close the jaws.

To do:

Start with making an O shape with your lips and stay in the position for a few seconds.

Now, pull your cheeks back and form a smile while making an E sound.

Again, hold for a few seconds and repeat the movement.

The O&E exercise is an amazing face yoga for jowls. (Photo via Pexels/SHVETS production)

4. Air kisses

This face yoga for jowls targets the muscles on your jawlines and helps tighten saggy neck and skin around your chins.

To do:

Start by making a kissing or a pout face by bringing your lips out.

Next, maintain this position and then tilt your head back towards the ceiling.

Simultaneously, start to blow out kisses for a few seconds while maintaining the position.

Bring your head back to the initial position and repeat.

5. Pufferfish

The pufferfish exercise works on your cheeks and the muscles around your lips. It is an easy exercise that helps firm your jawline and reduces the appearance of jowls.

To do:

Start by filling your cheeks with air and keeping your mouth closed.

Now with your mouth closed, pass the air between your right and left cheek holding each side for two seconds.

Relax and repeat.

Face yoga for jowls works on the cheeks and the muscles around the lips. (Photo via Pexels/Sound On)

End your face yoga session by tapping your face as you did in the beginning. Breathe easily and relax. Like any form of yoga, facial yoga also works best when it’s done consistently.

So, be regular with your practice and do the aforementioned exercises correctly to see great results.

