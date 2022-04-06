DK Metcalf's Diet: Fans React 

DK Metcalf of the Seattle Seahawks is been known for his incredible speed and equally incredible physique. He’s one of the strongest players in the NFL.
Fans are curious as to how the 24-year-old sports star maintains his physique, aside from the constant workout, training and time spent on the field. One assumes it must be lots of protein and carbs. Maybe a couple of steaks a day, lots of veggies, eggs, and dairy. Definitely no fried stuff, desserts, or anything else fattening!
Well, as it turns out, that’s totally not it.
On an episode of KG Certified podcast by NBA star Kevin Garnett, Metcalf shocked fans worldwide when he admitted to only having “one meal, one coffee, and three to four bags of candy” in a day.
I’m sorry, what?
The longer you watch the interview, the worse it gets. He goes on to talk about how he enjoys gummies over everything else, so he has a bag of them in the morning after working out, gets a Starbucks in the noon, more candy and some water later around 4:30, and finally has his dinner around 8 or 9 before going to bed.
I repeat; what?
Is that what keeps the 6-foot-4 star in top shape throughout the season? It’s not just the looks, as we know. The man is incredibly fast and agile, putting him in the top ranks of the league. Is all that energy fuelled by sugar and caffeine? Well, it certainly seems so.
Metcalf mentions that he is not one to be giving out nutritional advice. And that makes sense. Nobody who lives on LifeSavers every day is qualified to give out eating advice.
So you’re obviously wondering why you don’t look like Metcalf after a week of binge-eating candy. Well, are your activity levels as high as his? Not that they have to be since the man is a professional athlete. But your diet doesn’t have to be like his, either! It’s tempting for sure, but, still, the safe answer is no.
To be fair, his eating habits weren't always this strange. In a 2019 interview with GQ, he mentions starting his day with a big bowl of oatmeal. Amidst all the strength training, conditioning tests, and practice on the field, he followed a high-protein, low-carb diet, while avoiding oily, fatty, and sugary foods. Instead of candy, he was binging on pasta back then.
Fans react to DK Metcalf's diet:
People took to Twitter to express their distraught over how unfair their lives are, watching their diets but still not looking like the star:
Well, everybody is different, and what works for you may not work for everyone else, or even Metcalf for that matter! So continue to eat clean, stay active, and get plenty of rest. You'll get to your goals on your own merit.
