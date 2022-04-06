DK Metcalf's Diet: Fans React 

DK Metcalf of the Seattle Seahawks is been known for his incredible speed and equally incredible physique. He’s one of the strongest players in the NFL.

Fans are curious as to how the 24-year-old sports star maintains his physique, aside from the constant workout, training and time spent on the field. One assumes it must be lots of protein and carbs. Maybe a couple of steaks a day, lots of veggies, eggs, and dairy. Definitely no fried stuff, desserts, or anything else fattening!

Well, as it turns out, that’s totally not it.

On an episode of KG Certified podcast by NBA star Kevin Garnett, Metcalf shocked fans worldwide when he admitted to only having “one meal, one coffee, and three to four bags of candy” in a day.

I’m sorry, what?

DK Metcalf has an ABSURD diet 🤯



"I eat one meal a day, drink one coffee, and eat like 3-4 bags of candy."

The longer you watch the interview, the worse it gets. He goes on to talk about how he enjoys gummies over everything else, so he has a bag of them in the morning after working out, gets a Starbucks in the noon, more candy and some water later around 4:30, and finally has his dinner around 8 or 9 before going to bed.

I repeat; what?

Is that what keeps the 6-foot-4 star in top shape throughout the season? It’s not just the looks, as we know. The man is incredibly fast and agile, putting him in the top ranks of the league. Is all that energy fuelled by sugar and caffeine? Well, it certainly seems so.

Metcalf mentions that he is not one to be giving out nutritional advice. And that makes sense. Nobody who lives on LifeSavers every day is qualified to give out eating advice.

So you’re obviously wondering why you don’t look like Metcalf after a week of binge-eating candy. Well, are your activity levels as high as his? Not that they have to be since the man is a professional athlete. But your diet doesn’t have to be like his, either! It’s tempting for sure, but, still, the safe answer is no.

To be fair, his eating habits weren't always this strange. In a 2019 interview with GQ, he mentions starting his day with a big bowl of oatmeal. Amidst all the strength training, conditioning tests, and practice on the field, he followed a high-protein, low-carb diet, while avoiding oily, fatty, and sugary foods. Instead of candy, he was binging on pasta back then.

Fans react to DK Metcalf's diet:

People took to Twitter to express their distraught over how unfair their lives are, watching their diets but still not looking like the star:

Hustle Chillson @HustleChillson If I did the DK Metcalf Diet for a week I would be hospitalized If I did the DK Metcalf Diet for a week I would be hospitalized

BlackList_Games @PUBG_blacklist Who know all these years I was on the DK Metcalf diet Who know all these years I was on the DK Metcalf diet 💪😎 https://t.co/viOmgfMW2j

Beenhadit @2PennysOnePair DK metcalf diet is proof of how much genetics play a role in physiques. Cause wth? DK metcalf diet is proof of how much genetics play a role in physiques. Cause wth?

Blayze @BGrub50 Tried to start the DK Metcalf diet yesterday. Candy and all. Tweaked a couple things tho: skipped/eliminated the morning workouts and added in a hearty breakfast. All is well thus far Tried to start the DK Metcalf diet yesterday. Candy and all. Tweaked a couple things tho: skipped/eliminated the morning workouts and added in a hearty breakfast. All is well thus far

JHOLL @jholl_88 You know DK Metcalf and I have nearly the exact same diet yet I’m in peak physical condition and he’s wasting away to the point you can see his muscles. Sad You know DK Metcalf and I have nearly the exact same diet yet I’m in peak physical condition and he’s wasting away to the point you can see his muscles. Sad

Big Trouble Ben Bishop @bigtroubleBB Gonna start the DK Metcalf diet and will most likely look like absolute shit.



If I start wrestling in a T-Shirt, you know why. Gonna start the DK Metcalf diet and will most likely look like absolute shit. If I start wrestling in a T-Shirt, you know why.

Jared Saavedra @coachjared333 For those asking me about DK Metcalf’s diet and if you followed it, if you’d look or perform like him.



More than likely, no.



1. You didn’t choose the right parents.



2. You don’t have his same work ethic.



3. You probably don’t have the same resources like he does. For those asking me about DK Metcalf’s diet and if you followed it, if you’d look or perform like him. More than likely, no. 1. You didn’t choose the right parents. 2. You don’t have his same work ethic. 3. You probably don’t have the same resources like he does.

G @Galfato24 I rarely eat candy but seeing everyone post about DK Metcalf’s “diet” made me buy some sour patch kids. Damn you DK I rarely eat candy but seeing everyone post about DK Metcalf’s “diet” made me buy some sour patch kids. Damn you DK

XLTee_ ➐ @xl_tee Next thing you know a YouTuber is gonna almost kill themselves trying to do the dk diet for a month.

Title: The DK Metcalf diet almost killed me Next thing you know a YouTuber is gonna almost kill themselves trying to do the dk diet for a month.Title: The DK Metcalf diet almost killed me

Well, everybody is different, and what works for you may not work for everyone else, or even Metcalf for that matter! So continue to eat clean, stay active, and get plenty of rest. You'll get to your goals on your own merit.

Edited by Diptanil Roy

