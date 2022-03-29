Sean McVay says Los Angeles Rams are "definitely interested" in signing Bobby Wagner 

Free agent linebacker Bobby Wagner remains one of, if not the top, free agents remaining on the market. With many teams interested in free agent linebacker, the defending Super Bowl champs, the Los Angeles Rams, were one of several teams that inquired about possibly signing him. The linebacker met with the Rams last week, and Rams head coach Sean McVay said they definitely have an interest in signing him.

McVay said the linebacker was impressed after their meeting, but will weigh all of his options. At the NFL's annual league meeting in Palm Beach on Tuesday, coach Sean McVay spoke boldly about him.

"He's a really special guy," McVay said about free agent linebacker Bobby Wagner, "and there’s definitely interest in him.”

The former Seahawk was released from Seattle in a surprise move on March 8th. The move saved Seattle $16 million in cap space, and the move happened within 24 hours of the team sending quarterback Russell Wilson to the Denver Broncos.

According to rumors, Wagner is eyeing a one-year $11 million type of deal. Peter King of NBC Sports reports that the Rams haven't met that offer yet:

“The Rams have legitimate interest, but not at Wagner’s price—he’s thought to be asking for about $11 million on a one-year deal. The 32-year-old linebacker is still playing very well, and he’d be a luxury item for the Super Bowl champs. If he wants to stay in the same division as the team that dropped him, Seattle, Wagner will have to recalibrate his asking price down."

Bobby Wagner is an eight-time All-Pro with a lot left in the tank

Detroit Lions v Seattle Seahawks

Although he is entering his 11th season in the league, he is still one of the best middle linebackers in today's game. Drafted in the second-round of the 2012 NFL draft, he came in as an immediate impact and identity to the Legion of Boom defense in Seattle.

Last season, he set a career-high in tackles in a single-season, recording 170 total tackles. He also added three tackles for loss, five pass deflections, one interception, and one sack. He was also named to the second-team All-Pro, which ended his five-year streak of five straight first-team selections.

He is a Super Bowl champ, and his career stats are some of the best ever for a linebacker. He has 1,383 total tackles, 23.5 sacks, 60 pass deflections, 11 interceptions, six forced fumbles, nine fumble recoveries, and four defensive touchdowns.

Whoever signs him will get a great, productive leader, anchoring the middle of the defense.

