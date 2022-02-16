Sean McVay's response to retirement rumors won't evoke much confidence in Rams fans

Los Angeles Rams head coach Sean McVay finally won his Super Bowl. His team defeated Joe Burrow and the Cincinnati Bengals 23-20, but there are rumors of the 36-year-old head coach potentially considering retirement.

While it might seem rather odd that a coach who just won the NFL's biggest prize might call time, there are some people around the NFL who think he may just give it away.

McVay was speaking at a press conference after the Super Bowl win and did not dampen the rampant speculation that he could retire from coaching. He did say that winning the Super Bowl would make it easier to walk away.

“I’m just enjoying this moment right now," McVay said. "I’m really happy to be a part of this. Happy for that.”

When asked if winning a Super Bowl would make it easier to retire, McVay answered, “I think you could definitely say that.”

Sean McVay is the youngest Super Bowl coach in history

At just 36 years of age, McVay is the youngest Super Bowl coach in the history of the NFL. That is perhaps why it is a little surprising with the rumors of him thinking about retirement.

The Rams coach is known for his hyper attitude, and it does take a lot to bring that level of energy day in and day out. The organization's chief operating officer, Kevin Demoff, spoke to The Times and stated that the 36-year-old's pace and work ethic is hard to sustain.

“I would agree I don’t think Sean’s current pace is sustainable, in terms of how much work he puts in, if you want to have a family,” Demoff said. “But I think the one thing [is] these guys all love football. They love being around each other, they feed off of each other."

Demoff then went on to say that as time goes by and things settle down, everything will feel a bit better regarding the head coach's potential retirement.

“A month away, two months away, from everybody and I think things will feel a lot better,” Demoff said.

So it appears that after winning the NFL's biggest prize, there is still a real possibility that the Rams could lose their Super Bowl winning head coach. While at this time it is still just rumors, there is no smoke without fire and Rams fans will be hoping to see their coach return for another shot at a Super Bowl.

