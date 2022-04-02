"It’s always the freak athletes that eat like this" - NFL fans react to DK Metcalf's insane one meal diet

Seattle Seahawks wide receiver DK Metcalf has one of the most insane physiques in the NFL and in all of sports today.

Metcalf is one of the fastest/strongest players in the league and has flashed his potential, making many mind-blowing plays this season, displaying his one-of-a-kind athleticism.

Given Metcalf's athletic build, one would think he has a strict healthy diet, consuming a lot of healthy food. Surprisingly, Metcalf's diet is nothing like that.

Metcalf appeared on NBA Hall of Famer Kevin Garnett's "KG Certified" podcast. Metcalf absolutely shocked Garnett when the Hall-of-Fame NBA player asked him how important nutrition was to his game and what his diet was.

He told Garnett he starts his day by working out, then grabs a coffee around noon that will "hold me until like four, five o'clock." He then orders some candy (three or four bags) and water around 4:30 p.m. Finally, he eats dinner around eight or nine p.m. before heading to bed.

It's quite a unique diet for an NFL Pro-Bowl wide receiver who has tried out for a spot on the men's Olympic track team.

Fans react to DK Metcalf's unique diet

Regardless of whether DK Metcalf was serious about his answer, he knows how to treat and maintain his body. He's become one of the best receivers in today's game and poses a threat to every cornerback in the league.

