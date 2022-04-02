×
Create
Notifications

"It’s always the freak athletes that eat like this" - NFL fans react to DK Metcalf's insane one meal diet

Seattle Seahawks v Las Vegas Raiders
Seattle Seahawks v Las Vegas Raiders
Robert Gullo
ANALYST
comments icon
Modified Apr 02, 2022 10:05 PM IST
Feature

Seattle Seahawks wide receiver DK Metcalf has one of the most insane physiques in the NFL and in all of sports today.

Metcalf is one of the fastest/strongest players in the league and has flashed his potential, making many mind-blowing plays this season, displaying his one-of-a-kind athleticism.

Given Metcalf's athletic build, one would think he has a strict healthy diet, consuming a lot of healthy food. Surprisingly, Metcalf's diet is nothing like that.

Metcalf appeared on NBA Hall of Famer Kevin Garnett's "KG Certified" podcast. Metcalf absolutely shocked Garnett when the Hall-of-Fame NBA player asked him how important nutrition was to his game and what his diet was.

He told Garnett he starts his day by working out, then grabs a coffee around noon that will "hold me until like four, five o'clock." He then orders some candy (three or four bags) and water around 4:30 p.m. Finally, he eats dinner around eight or nine p.m. before heading to bed.

"I eat one meal a day, drink one coffee, and eat like 3-4 bags of candy."DK Metcalf has an ABSURD diet 🤯(via @shobasketball x @dkm14)https://t.co/G35NG4pq9y

It's quite a unique diet for an NFL Pro-Bowl wide receiver who has tried out for a spot on the men's Olympic track team.

Fans react to DK Metcalf's unique diet

@JamalMurrayACL says it's always freak athletes who can get away with eating like this.

@SInow @shobasketball @dkm14 It’s always the freak athletes that eat like this

@1stat1day questions how the diet is even possible.

How is this even possible 😮 twitter.com/sinow/status/1…

@MikeKing00 appears to have the same diet as DK Metcalf.

DK Metcalf and I have the same diet 💪🏼 twitter.com/sinow/status/1…

@RackedUp_Willy appears to think Metcalf is lying about his diet.

This man lying like hell lol twitter.com/SInow/status/1…

@j_c_24_ thinks we should forget about everything we've been taught about fitness and nutrition.

Forget everything you thought you knew about fitness and nutrition apparently twitter.com/sinow/status/1…

@ChrisReelfs can't comprehend how DK Metcalf looks like he got injected with the Super Soldier Serum as the two seem to have a similar diet.

I can’t comprehend how DK Metcalf and I have the same diet but he looks like he got injected with the Super Soldier Serum twitter.com/sinow/status/1…

@Deiontre10 doesn't believe that Metcalf can keep energized off of coffee for four hours.

No way a cup of coffee last 4 hours as a meal twitter.com/sinow/status/1…

@DHS_1994 doesn't believe that Metcalf is telling the truth about his diet.

lol can’t be true. twitter.com/sinow/status/1…

@DubbyFreshWater pointed out that the difference between people saying that they have the same diet as Metcalf is that they don't workout like he does.

Difference is DK workout 2 hours everyday. You sloths dont work out at all. twitter.com/sinow/status/1…

@natechapman23 thinks that even Metcalf's unique diet is more impressive than Chad Ochocinco's McDonald's diet.

@ochocinco I thought you eating @McDonalds and preforming at the highest level possible was impressive. This right here. @dkm14 is truly on a different level. twitter.com/sinow/status/1…

@ambiegalore is confused with how Metcalf is still alive following this diet.

I’m so confused on how he’s ALIVE twitter.com/sinow/status/1…
Also Read Article Continues below

Regardless of whether DK Metcalf was serious about his answer, he knows how to treat and maintain his body. He's become one of the best receivers in today's game and poses a threat to every cornerback in the league.

Edited by Adam Dickson
comments icon

Quick Links:

More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
Article image

Go to article
App download animated image Get the free App now
🔥 Popular
🔗 LINKS
Write For Us
Stories
Contact Us
Policies
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Writer Awards
Editor Awards
Careers
Tech Blog
Edition:
English
हिन्दी