"I can beat Tyreek Hill in a race" - DK Metcalf claims he's faster than Chiefs WR

Tyreek Hill and DK Metcalf are two of the fastest wide receivers in the NFL. But Metcalf, who plays for the Seattle Seahawks, says he is faster than Tyreek Hill, who plays for the Kansas City Chiefs.

"Yeah. I can beat Tyreek Hill in a race," Metcalf said via TMZ.

Metcalf does have the stats to back him up. He did run a 4.33 in the 40 during the NFL combine, but Tyreek Hill ran slightly faster, running a 4.29.

Funhouse @BackAftaThis 4.33 in the 40 for DK Metcalf. 4.33 in the 40 for DK Metcalf. 😲 https://t.co/YS7Zw06FyE

Hill is yet to comment, but one has to believe he'll point to the fact that he ran a faster 40 than Metcalf, which could end the argument right there.

Ironically, though, the fastest man in the NFL right now is neither DK Metcalf nor Tyreek Hill. It's Micah Parsons, who plays defense for the Dallas Cowboys.

During the NFL Pro Bowl, Parsons outran Hill and several other players in a foot race recently, so arguably Parsons could say he may be the fastest guy in the NFL right now, and there would be no argument against him.

Parsons, at least, may be the best player at his position. He recently won NFL Defensive Rookie of the Year at the NFL Awards.

Now, the argument is, who is the best wide receiver in the NFL?

Besides Tyreek Hill and DK Metcalf, who is the best wide receiver in the NFL?

Super Bowl LVI - Head Coach & MVP Press Conference

Hill and Metcalf can make the argument that they are the best wide receivers in the league, and they have the stats to back them up.

Hill had over 1,200 yards receiving and nine touchdowns, while Metcalf had nearly 1,000 yards receiving and 12 touchdowns, great numbers by any normal standard.

But right now, arguably the best wide receiver in the game is the LA Rams' Cooper Kupp.

Kupp had nearly 2,000 yards receiving and 16 touchdowns. He may not have the body of an average NFL wide receiver (he's shaped more like a tight end), but he is a playmaker and a Super Bowl champion.

Kupp is, without doubt, the best in the game right now and one of the main reasons the Rams are Super Bowl champions.

Many consider Jerry Rice the best wide receiver of all-time in the NFL, and neither Kupp, Metcalf nor Hill have reached that status yet. But if they keep playing the way they do and keep winning Super Bowl rings, it won't be long before they are in those talks for the greatest wide receiver of all time.

Edited by Piyush Bisht