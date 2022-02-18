3 reasons why the Kansas City Chiefs could prove to be the perfect landing spot for Odell Beckham Jr.

A Super Bowl rife with enough subplots to fuel a full NFL season took a heartbreaking turn when Los Angeles Rams receiver Odell Beckham Jr., scorer of the game's first touchdown, left the game with what was later revealed to be a torn ACL. The receiver's championship dreams were nonetheless realized when the blue and yellow earned a 23-20 victory over the Cincinnati Bengals. His emotional reaction went viral in the aftermath as he was granted his first Lombardi Trophy hoist.

CBS Sports @CBSSports The dream has become a reality for Odell Beckham. The dream has become a reality for Odell Beckham. https://t.co/WPCARn3YdC

The joy of Beckham's ultimate victory, the culmination of a rollercoaster season for the touted receiver, was made bittersweet with such an uncertain road ahead. His torn ACL suffered in the Super Bowl was his second in less than a year and a half. He previously suffered the same injury as a member of the Cleveland Browns during the 2020 season. The timing couldn't be worse: the highlight-maker is due to hit free agency this spring and will likely look for a long-term deal, be it in Los Angeles or otherwise.

Could another recently-crowned championship locale provide the receiver some long-sought NFL clarity? SK investigates...

Why are the Kansas City Chiefs and Odell Beckham Jr. such a strong match?

Beckham was burdened with massive expectations during his prior stay in Cleveland (Photo: Getty)

Pressure Drop

Wherever a popular commodity like Beckham lands, cameras and microphones will follow. When he arrived in Cleveland, he was labeled a "missing piece" of sorts, the one final move the Browns needed to make a lasting postseason impact. Instead, the Browns won their first playoff since their 1999 revival with the expensive newcomer nursing an injury, and their subsequent regression led to his eventual trade request.

If and when the receiver seeks something new, it won't be fair to request he be that game-changer. For the sake of his NFL career and well-being, Odell Beckham Jr. shouldn't go to a place that's going to rely on him to be that proverbial "one move away" from contention.

Kansas City would be an ideal destination in the sense that Beckham would simply be one of the many weapons in the team's arsenal. The Chiefs, already blessed with the powers of Patrick Mahomes until further notice, are also set to be working with the services of staples like Tyreek Hill and Travis Kelce, not to mention budding reserves like Mecole Hardman, Demarcus Robinson, and Byron Pringle. It takes a lot to lose a guy like OBJ in a crowd, but that should tell you exactly how special the Chiefs' current offensive set-up is.

Some teams may be reluctant to give Beckham a long-term deal after his injury (Photo: Getty)

An affordable contender

The Kansas City Chiefs top countless NFL lists, but they plummet when it comes to the 2022 cap space discussion. With the first year of Patrick Mahomes' massive contract extension, worth over a half-billion dollars, set to kick in next season, the Chiefs have less than $300,000 of current cap space. That number could grow by bidding some solid names farewell (i.e. linebacker Anthony Hitchens and the over $4 million in cap savings afforded upon his release), but the Chiefs may have to find some talented help on a budget come next season.

Alas for Beckham, his latest injury likely puts the idea of an expensive long-term deal on hold for the time being. His availability at a discounted price could guide Kansas City, capable of accepting new weapons on the fly, in his direction and give Mahomes and Co. yet another offensive stud to work with.

As recent champions and overseers of a budding dynasty, the Chiefs can afford to take potential risks (Photo: Getty)

Nothing to lose

To summarize, Kansas City is a team that can afford to take risks. They're well-built for the future, cashed in on one of two Super Bowl opportunities and were a blown 18-point lead away from going back to a third. In at least the immediate future, they have the weaponry to compete and survive in the increasingly offense-friendly NFL while having just enough defensive prowess to win close games. Adding a player of Beckham's caliber, explosive both on and off the field and with an uncertain future ahead, who's simply eager to prove he can still withstand the physicality and aggressiveness of an NFL contest, is of little consequence to them.

Short of re-signing with the defending champions the Los Angeles Rams, Kansas City is the safest place he can return to. From both a personal and team standpoint, it's a match made in gridiron heaven. Time will tell if it comes to pass, but it appears that Kansas City would be the one group capable of taking on the polarizing Beckham and the responsibilities that come with it.

Edited by Piyush Bisht