Tyreek Hill responds to rumors of beef between Patrick Mahomes and Chiefs OC Eric Bieniemy

Rumor has it that Patrick Mahomes and offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy didn't see eye-to-eye and according to reports that are currently circulating, Bieniemy's changes to game plans were the root cause of the Super Bowl loss and the slow start in 2021.

Of course, neither the coach nor the quarterback have cleared the air on the subject, but their number one receiver has taken it upon himself to defend Eric Bieniemy. Tyreek Hill took to Twitter to defend his offensive coordinator, referring to him as "EB."

"Y'all really hating on EB...shiii he one of the best coaches in the building."

Ty Hill @cheetah shiii he one of the best coaches in the building Y’all really hating on EBshiii he one of the best coaches in the building Y’all really hating on EB 😂 shiii he one of the best coaches in the building 😤😤

The quarterback's true feelings towards his offensive coordinator are unknown, but the receiver has plenty of reasons to back his quarterback up. If the offensive coordinator was the core reason for losing in epic fashion in the Super Bowl and starting slow in 2021, Hill would have plenty of reason to pile on. That said, why did Hill back the offensive coordinator over Mahomes?

Why did Tyreek Hill back Eric Bieniemy over Mahomes?

Kansas City Chiefs v Tennessee Titans

Despite legal troubles that have surfaced through third-party reporting in the past, Tyreek Hill doesn't have a history of personally airing dirty laundry online. As such, if there were issues between Patrick Mahomes and Eric Bieniemy or Hill, they could continue to linger in the background, or they could have quietly been resolved.

Warren Sharp @SharpFootball Patrick Mahomes: *barely misses trip to 3rd straight Super Bowl*



media: Patrick Mahomes: *barely misses trip to 3rd straight Super Bowl*media: https://t.co/CV1jleGzX5

That said, the odds appear to be good that Bieniemy and Hill have resolved their differences. Put simply, the receiver didn't need to go out of his way to defend his offensive coordinator. If the two had beef, the receiver would have had plenty of incentive to let Mahomes and the Twitter hordes fight their battles with the offensive coordinator.

That is, unless he thinks that defending his offensive coordinator will now earn him brownie points for the 2022 season, in which he will become a bigger part of the game plan. However, considering he earned more than 1200 yards and almost ten receiving touchdowns in 2021, this theory doesn't hold water.

Either way, both the player and coach will need to get along to keep the Kansas City Chiefs humming at top speed. Over the last few years, the team has regressed. In 2019, the team won the Super Bowl. In 2020, the team lost the Super Bowl in epic fashion. In 2021, they started slow and failed to make the big game. For the team to stop sliding in 2022, they'll need everyone to get along.

Edited by Windy Goodloe