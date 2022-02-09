3 NFL teams that should look to hire Chiefs OC Eric Bieniemy 

Another NFL head coach hiring cycle has been completed and Kansas City Chiefs offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy did not land a job. He was barely even in the conversation with nine openings, which is a shock given the fact he runs arguably the most dynamic offense in football.

This likely means he will simply return to Andy Reid's staff in Kansas City. But the situation is not that simple as Bieniemy is about to be a free agent coach.

Tom Pelissero @TomPelissero



So after getting passed over for head coaching opportunities again, Bieniemy could either return to Kansas City or be a hot free-agent OC target elsewhere. #Chiefs offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy’s contract is expiring, per sources.So after getting passed over for head coaching opportunities again, Bieniemy could either return to Kansas City or be a hot free-agent OC target elsewhere. #Chiefs offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy’s contract is expiring, per sources. So after getting passed over for head coaching opportunities again, Bieniemy could either return to Kansas City or be a hot free-agent OC target elsewhere.

His contract is reportedly expiring and that could mean teams around the NFL might try to lure him away from the Chiefs with a lucrative contract to make him an offensive coordinator or even an associate head coach.

So which teams out there could look to steal him away from the Chiefs?

3 NFL teams that could target Eric Bieniemy

Cleveland Browns v Pittsburgh Steelers

#3 - Cleveland Browns

The Cleveland Browns have Kevin Stefanski calling the plays as head coach. Alex Van Pelt is underneath him as offensive coordinator. Yet something needs to change after a year of regression in Cleveland. Yes, Baker Mayfield was hurt, but if he was playing, then he was expected to have his abilities maximized.

That did not happen, and the Browns could use some new ideas in the building. Bieniemy could come in and offer a fresh perspective to a relatively new head coach in Stefanski. He could also help determine if Mayfield is truly the answer, or if it's time to land someone else to run what should be a dynamic offense.

Jacksonville Jaguars Introduce Doug Pederson As New Head Coach

#2 - Jacksonville Jaguars

The Jacksonville Jaguars hired Doug Pederson as head coach to work with Trevor Lawrence. Pederson, too, is a Reid disciple and worked with Bieniemy in Kansas City for several seasons.

Save Our Chiefs Defense @1_ChiefsKingdom Winds of change blowing thru the NFL landscape today - potentially a new destination has emerged for free agent offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy. Doug Pedersen has inquired about bringing EB to Jaguars. Chiefs are still considered favorite but it could come down to $$$ Winds of change blowing thru the NFL landscape today - potentially a new destination has emerged for free agent offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy. Doug Pedersen has inquired about bringing EB to Jaguars. Chiefs are still considered favorite but it could come down to $$$

The key focal point here is the development of Lawrence. He had a lost year under Urban Meyer and needs great minds around him to get him back on track. Jaguars owner Shad Khan can help make fans a bit happier by paying what it takes to get Bieniemy on the sidelines alongside Pederson.

New Orleans Saints v Tampa Bay Buccaneers

#1 - New Orleans Saints

The New Orleans Saints are undergoing a state of transition as Dennis Allen is now the head coach, following Sean Payton's departure. Payton was the offensive mastermind for years and there is now a huge void there.

Bieniemy seems like an obvious choice for the Saints. He can work with Jameis Winston, Taysom Hill, or whoever the team decides to bring in at quarterback. It sure would be interesting to see how he would utilize Hill in the New Orleans offense.

Allen has been a head coach once before and it did not go well. He was fired early in his third season with the Oakland Raiders. He now has high expectations with the Saints and getting arguably the top offensive assistant in the game would only help his cause.

Also Read: 3 reasons why Chiefs OC Eric Bieniemy was overlooked by NFL franchises as HC candidate yet again

Edited by Adam Dickson