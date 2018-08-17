6 Effective Beginner Workouts At Home To Keep Yourself Fit & Healthy

Given the plethora of information and the various schools of thought on fitness, it can be easy to find yourself in a state of analysis-paralysis during the formative stages of your fitness journey. “Where do I start from?”, “Which gym should I join?”, “Should I focus on cardio or weight training?” make up a rather small subset of the host of questions that spring to mind early on.

Well, fret not! The following set of tried-and-tested beginner workout tips is designed to separate the signal from the noise and dispel any initial confusion you may have whatsoever. A gym membership is not a prerequisite; you can get started as early as today in your home, regardless of your current fitness level. Moreover, these home exercises require no fancy equipment; a yoga mat would be a nice-to-have but is not a must. Lastly, the workouts have been cherry-picked such that they maximize impact to all parts of your body.

I know that you are excited to hit the ground running; however before you get started, I would recommend a 5-10 minute warm-up routine to further enhance the effectiveness of your workout and minimize the risk of injury.

Without further ado, let's dive into 6 of the very best home workouts for beginners!

#1 High Knees

Instructions

Step 1: Stand upright with your feet approximately hip-width apart.

Step 2: Drive one knee up in front of your body to hip-height, while swinging the opposite arm. Bring the same leg back down and repeat this same motion for the other knee.

Step 3: Once comfortable with your balance and form, gently pick up the pace and alternate knees with a hopping motion, while ensuring that the thigh is parallel to the ground when that knee is raised.

Sets and Reps : Once comfortable with the exercise, perform 3 sets in total going from 15 reps to 20 to 30 (each leg).

Important Tips : When bringing down your knees, do not rest your heels on the ground; instead, finish the descent on your toes. Contract your abdominals while performing this motion to engage the core. Keep your torso straight; do not bend or curve your back.

Modification : If you are unable to complete this movement, try slowing down the pace by reducing the intensity of the hopping motion.

Merits

Improves coordination, which also improves efficiency while running

Optimizes flexibility and endurance

Strengthens the lower body (glutes, hip flexors, quads)

Improves overall cardiovascular health

