Feeling down due to a throbbing headache? Here's how you can identify and heal it

A throbbing headache is a type of pulsating headache that can come and go in waves. It can be a sign of migraines.

These headaches can be debilitating and contribute to physical and psychological discomfort. There seems to be a bi-directional relationship between stress, anxiety and headaches.

It means that chronic stress and anxiety can contribute to headaches, but it can also be vice versa. A throbbing headache can range from a mild to severe one. These pulsating sensations can make it difficult for you to manage your interpersonal relationships and day-to-day activities.

Identifying common throbbing headache symptoms

headaches can turn into a nuisance if not treated in time. (Image via Pexels/Cottonbro studio)

A throbbing headache is not the same as a routine headache that may eventually go away.

Most of us are able to manage our work and daily life with a minor headache, but there are additional symptoms that can accompany pulsating headaches:

Nausea and a vomitting sensation

Higher sensory sensitivity to light and sound

Restlessness

Difficulties with focus and concentration

Mood changes, including anxiety

What causes a throbbing headache?

There can be many causes of a throbbing headache. (Image via Pexels/Antoni Shkraba)

We should try to understand the causes of pulsating headaches before popping an over-the-counter medication.

One of the primary causes of these headaches is migraine. A migraine can often creep in insidiously and suddenly develop into throbbing and intense pain. It can also be associated with more everyday behaviors, like hangovers and coffee withdrawals.

Even dehydration can cause a throbbing headache. In a few cases, sinus pain is also associated with these headaches. There may also be genetic causes associated with migraine.

Hormonal headaches are also significant contributors to pulsating sensations. A professional can help you identify these causes and suggest treatment accordingly.

What are the available treatment options?

It is best to seek treatment for your headaches, when you experience them. (Image via Pexels/Karolina Grabowska)

The primary treatment modalities for pulsating headaches are medications and lifestyle modifications.

While most headaches can go away with the help of medication, chronic headaches may require regular interventions. Lifestyle modifications like managing your stress, regularising your sleep patterns and engaging in some form of physical exercise can be very helpful.

In some cases, headaches are closely linked to stress and mental health. Sometimes these headaches may not have an apparent physical cause and are considered psychosomatic symptoms. In this case, consulting with a mental health professional can help you manage your headaches.

Increasing focus is being paid to the importance of meditation and yoga in taking care of your physical health. Specific yoga techniques are aimed at increasing mindfulness and reducing the tension often associated with headaches.

Pulsating headaches can create an unnecessary disruption in everyday life. While it's possible to heal from minor headaches on your own, chronic and intense headaches may need professional management.

Fortunately, many professionals focus on an integrated and holistic approach to healing. Sometimes, seeking professional help may not feel necessary, but not taking care of your headaches can also have consequences in the long run.

Janvi Kapur is a counselor with a Master's degree in applied psychology with a specialization in clinical psychology.

