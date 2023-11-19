Feeling highly unpredictable or dramatic? You may be experiencing cluster B personality disorder

Cluster B personality disorders are distinguished by lasting behavioral, emotional and cognitive patterns.

These differ noticeably from the expectations of society and can be difficult to identify their impact. Cluster B personality disorders, in particular, include a group that's characterized by dramatic, uncertain and emotional behavior.

This particular cluster comprises four main types, primarily: Narcissistic Personality Disorder (NPD), Borderline Personality Disorder (BPD), Histrionic Personality Disorder and Antisocial Personality Disorder (ASPD).

Typically, we all have certain ways of relating to the environment and interacting with others. However, these personality traits can become rigid and cause significant distress in an individual's life.

What are the symptoms of cluster B disorders? Is there a way to get it tested?

People with Cluster B personality disorders typically showcase symptoms that overlap with each other, like intense mood shifts, impulsive behaviors, wobbly relationships and challenges in dealing with emotions.

Individuals battling borderline personality disorder might also start to face an intense sense of abandonment, display self-sabotaging actions and have unbalanced self-image and relationships.

Narcissistic Personality Disorder presents itself as a prevalent need for grandiosity, admiration and a lack of compassion. Histrionic personality disorder comprises attention-seeking behavior, reactive emotions and discomfort when they aren't the center of attention.

Antisocial personality disorder presents us with not paying attention to others' emotions, impulsive conduct and a lack of regret for their actions.

Cluster B disorders demand a comprehensive evaluation by a trained professional. There's no particular test that diagnoses these disorders, but evaluation usually involves interviews, study of behaviors and discussions related to the symptoms and family history.

Multiple systematized psychological evaluations may also help in the diagnostic process.

What are the treatments for cluster B personality disorders?

The treatment plan includes psychotherapy as the primary option. Dialectical Behavior Therapy (DBT) has proven to have positive results while treating borderline personality disorder, emphasizing emotional balance, distress tolerance and interpersonal effectiveness.

Cognitive Behavioral Therapy assists in dealing with distorted thought patterns and behaviors that are related to narcissistic personality disorder and other cluster B disorders.

Medications may be advised to deal with particular signs or underlying conditions like anxiety or depression, granted that they are not the main treatment option for personality disorders.

Developing healthy coping mechanisms, cultivating self-awareness and forming adaptive methods of relating to others are essential features of therapy for cluster B personality disorders.

Support groups, along with family therapy, may be effective in managing interpersonal difficulties and enhancing a sense of understanding among people coping with these disorders and their loved ones.

Cluster B disorders greatly affect an individual's life by presenting distinct challenges like emotional balance, relationship dynamics and daily functioning.

The key to dealing with these disorders is being open to therapy and structured treatment approaches help address particular signs and behavioral traits. While treatment plans can be difficult to comprehend and require commitment, it can greatly alter the quality of life for those grappling with Cluster B personality disorders.

Janvi Kapur is a counselor with a Master's degree in applied psychology with a specialization in clinical psychology.

