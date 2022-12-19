Five At-Home Abs and Obliques Exercises (No Equipment Needed)

To have a strong ironclad core with a well-defined six-pack, you need to perform abs and obliques exercises regularly. The good thing about ab training is that you can still build them without any fancy equipment or gym access. All you will need is your bodyweight, willpower, and consistency.

Keep in mind that while you can build your core using these abs and obliques exercises, you cannot reveal your glorious six-pack unless you get down to 10-12% body fat. For women, you will need to reach between 14-20% body fat.

That may take months to years of dieting depending on your current body fat percentage. Make sure you consume a high-protein diet to avoid muscle loss while cutting. Swap simple sugars and fast food for complex carbohydrates and essential fats.

At-Home Abs and Obliques Exercises (No Equipment Needed)

Here's a look at five such exercises:

1) Alternating Toe Touch

If you're a beginner, add this move to your list of abs and obliques exercises to learn proper mind-muscle connection. Lie down on the floor with your legs against the floor and arms extended straight above your head. Lift your right leg up such that the right foot aligns with the right hip.

Using your left arm, reach towards your right foot while bracing the core. Lower down to the starting position. You can either alternate sides or end all the repetitions on one side first.

2) Seated Russian Twist

Add this movement to your index of abs and obliques exercises to strengthen your core while developing balance, coordination, and rotational stability.

To do it, sit on the floor with your knees bent and feet flat on the floor. Lean back till the upper body is at 45 degrees with the ground. Keep your back straight, and avoid rounding your shoulders. Brace your core and raise your legs off the floor.

Rotate towards one side with your arms held still. Hold the peak contraction for a second. Repeat the motion on the other side, and return to the starting position to complete one repetition. Repeat for 8-15 reps per side. Hold a dumbbell or kettlebell in front of you for added difficulty.

3) Crunch

Apart from helping you sculpt an amazing six-pack, crunches also help improve stability, athletic performance, posture, and flexibility.

To do a crunch, lie on the floor/mat with your knees bent at 90 degrees. Place your feet flat on the floor. While keeping your elbows bent and pointing outwards, place your fingers behind your ears. Take a deep breath while engaging the core.

Rise up as you exhale. Lift only the shoulder blades and head from the ground. Inhale as you lower down to the starting position. Repeat for 8-12 reps.

4) Standing Cross Over Toe Touch

Want to work your core while watching NetFlix? Then add this movement to your list of abs and obliques exercises that you can do while enjoying your favorite TV series.

To do it, stand upright with your feet shoulder-width apart. Keep your arms stretched to the sides. Bend forward at your waist while lowering your torso and keeping the core braced. Reach your right hand towards the left foot. Use your core to lift your torso back up to the starting position. Repeat on the other side. Perform three sets of 15-20 reps.

5) Side Plank With Leg Raise

This is among the best abs and obliques exercises for advanced trainees. If you're a beginner, performing this exercise correctly should be one of your future goals.

To do it, lie down on your right side, and stack your feet, hips, shoulders, and knees while ensuring that your body is in a straight line. Lift yourself using your right elbow, and engage the hip flexors and obliques to assume a side plank position.

Lift your left arm straight up towards the ceiling while lifting your left leg a few inches off the floor. Both feet should be pointing forward throughout. Hold this position for a few seconds while keeping the core braced. Repeat on the opposite side.

Takeaway

Performing the aforementioned abs and obliques exercises in a circuit 2-3 times a week can work wonders on your physique. Along with a solid nutrition plan and weightlifting routine, you should achieve your dream physique.

Poll : 0 votes