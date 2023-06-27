5 best detox for weight loss

Self-pampering calls for some of the best detox for weight loss that can boost your immunity and improve overall health.

Although there are mixed responses on the efficacy of cleanse diets and detox diets, they might help you get small amounts of vitamins, minerals and essential antioxidant compounds from fruits, vegetables and herbs.

In this article, we bring you some of the best detox for weight loss along with several interesting recipes to try out at home if you're looking for a detox.

Detox cleanse for weight loss

Fruits, vegetables and herbs like green apples, kale, celery and mint provide hydration to the body apart from providing essential nutrients and antioxidants required to protect you from free radicals. They're among the best ingredients to prepare juice cleanses.

Here's the recipe for some of the best detox for weight loss:

#1 Green apple mint detox

This recipe is extremely easy to prepare and takes no time.

Ingredients

2 green apples

1 cucumber

A handful of leaves of kale

1 lemon

Mint leaves

Salt, to taste

Instructions

Wash all the ingredients well; peel them, and cut them into pieces.

Take all ingredients in a juicer, and add the salt.

Blend and strain the juice to remove seeds. Enjoy your detox drink.

#2 Pineapple carrot ginger detox

Carrots are one of the natural foods for vitamin A. Pineapples are popular and help with hydration.

Ginger has several health benefits and improves digestion, too. As these ingredients are low in calories, they can be considered among the best detox for weight loss.

Ingredients

2 large carrots

1 cup pineapple, peeled and eyes removed

2 pieces of ginger, peeled

Sea salt or black salt

Instructions

Wash and peel the fruits and vegetables well, and cut them into pieces.

Place all ingredients in a juicer, and add the salt before blending.

Blend and strain to remove any fibers. Enjoy your detox drink.

Best detox for weight loss: Detox tea for weight loss

Oolong tea is among the best detox for weight loss (Image via Unsplash/Verena Bottcher)

Oolong tea is a popular traditional Chinese tea that's been partially oxidized. It has a mild color.

Oolong tea can trigger fat burning and boost metabolic rate. Oolong tea can definitely be considered among the best detox for weight loss.

Ingredients

Oolong tea leaves

Water

A piece of ginger (optional)

Stevia, as a sweetener (optional)

A pinch of black salt

Instructions

Bring the water to a boil in a vessel or teapot.

Turn off the flame, and add the tea leaves.

Let it brew for 15 mins. Pour into cups, and enjoy.

Detox water for weight loss

Oranges can be used to make one of the best detox for weight loss. (Image via Unsplash/Chuang Duong)

Detox waters are not juices but infused water. Infusion releases essential beneficial compounds from fruits, vegetables and herbs into the water, increasing their nutritive value.

They have negligible calories and are among the best detox for weight loss. Infused water is the best cleanse for weight loss.

Lemon cucumber detox water

Cucumbers are low-carb vegetables and lemons contain several vitamins and minerals.

Ingredients

2 lemons, peeled

2 cucumbers, peeled

Mint leaves

Salt, to taste

Instructions

Peel and wash the lemons and cucumbers well, and cut them into pieces.

Place all ingredients in an infuser mesh, and add salt.

Keep the container or the infusion bottle in the refrigerator for 4-5 hours, and enjoy this refreshing drink.

Citrus detox water

Oranges are among the best foods to maximize vitamin C intake and lemons have similar properties as well. Both can be used together to make one of the best detox for weight loss.

Try out this recipe with both of them:

Ingredients

2 oranges peeled

2 lemons peeled

Mint leaves

Salt

Instructions

Peel and wash the lemons and oranges well, and cut them into slices.

Place all ingredients in an infuser container, and add salt.

Keep the container inside the infusion bottle. Store it in the refrigerator for 4-5 hours, and enjoy this refreshing detox water.

Indranil Biswas is a nutritionist and personal trainer with a diploma in dietetics and personal training with a specialization in sports nutrition and strength training.

What do you think of this story? Tell us in the comments section below.

Poll : 0 votes