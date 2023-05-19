5 best exercises for hip pain for people over 50 - Recommended by physical therapists 

If you're over 50 and experiencing hip mobility issues, consider practicing the below-given exercises for hip pain, as recommended by physical therapists.

Hip mobility is one of the common causes of pain, especially in people over 50, and studies suggest that it starts to develop as early as in the 30s. If not treated at the right time, the problem can become chronic and lead to osteoarthritis and other bone-related problems in old age.

According to physical therapists, one of the most common factors responsible for hip mobility issues in people over 50 is a sedentary lifestyle. Prolonged sitting, that especially in a poor posture, contributes to joint stiffness, leads to muscle shortening and also impacts overall mobility, which results in falls and tripping.

To help prevent all these issues, here are a few physical therapists’ recommended exercises for hip pain and mobility that every individual should start doing in their 50s to keep their mobility and overall strength in check.

Exercises for hip pain and mobility

A sedentary lifestyle can lead to mobility problems. (Photo via Pexels/Tima Miroshnichenko)

The following five exercises are easy and the most effective hip mobility routine to practice every day:

#1 Figure four stretch

The figure four stretch is one of the best exercises for hip pain and mobility that also strengthen the quadriceps and works on core stability. It's among the best stretches for hip mobility that gently pulls the glutes and outer hips while also improving overall body balance.

To do this exercise:

Lie down flat on an exercise mat with your bent and feet flat on the floor.

Cross the ankle of your right leg over the left knee to resemble the number 4. Slowly pull your left knee towards your chest.

Hold the stretch for a few seconds, and repeat before switching sides.

#2 Hip flexor lunge stretch

The lunge stretch is one of the best exercises for hip pain. (Photo via Pexels/Anna Shvets)

The hip flexor lunge stretch is among the most effective exercises for hip pain and mobility. It not only helps with mobility but it also works on hip flexibility and reduces lower back and knee pain.

To do this exercise:

Take a standard lunge position with your left knee on the floor and right foot flat on the ground in front of you.

Place your hands on your waist, and slowly bend your knees less than 90 degrees.

Try to lunge forward towards your left leg while keeping your trunk stable.

Hold the stretch for a few seconds, and return to the starting position. Repeat the exercise on the other side.

#3 Single knee-to-chest

The single knee-to-chest exercise is also one of the best stretches for hip pain that works on hip flexion. It also provides a relaxing stretch to the lower back and hamstrings.

Regular practice of this exercise improves flexibility and enhances the range of motion of the back, knee and hip muscles.

To do this exercise:

Lie down on your back with both legs extended straight.

Keep your hands on the sides and make sure the hips are level and lower back is firmly pressed on the floor.

Bend your left knee, and bring it towards your chest by hugging and pulling your knee with your right hand.

Hold the stretch for a few seconds, and repeat. Switch sides.

#4 90-90 stretch

Physical therapists recommend the 90-90 stretch for hip mobility, as it works on both hips' internal and external rotation.

It's considered one of the most relaxing exercises for hip pain, as it stretches and targets several muscles surrounding the hips, including the psoas, hip abductors, hip flexors, glutes, adductors and piriformis.

To do this exercise:

Sitting straight, bend your knees, and place your feet flat on the floor. Make sure to position your feet at shoulder-width distance.

Bring both legs to your right while gently rotating the body towards the same side.

Return to the centre, and repeat the movement on the opposite side.

#5 Butterfly stretch

The butterfly stretch is among the most relaxing exercises for hip pain. (Photo via Pexels/Monstera)

The butterfly stretch is one of the most relaxing and easiest exercises for hip pain that gently loosen tight hip muscles and eases discomfort. It also targets the lower back and inner thighs and provides a gentle, calming stretch.

To do this exercise:

Sit straight on the floor or bed, and keep the knees bent and out to the sides. Allow your toes to touch each other, and press them together.

Apply gentle pressure on your knees using the hands to deepen the stretch.

Hold the position for a few seconds, and relax.

Physical therapists suggest that moving your body can be the best medicine to prevent hip mobility issues, and practicing the aforementioned exercises regularly can help.

While these exercises are beneficial, they shouldn’t be attempted if the pain is very sharp or interferes with daily activities and movements. In such cases, immediately consult a physical therapist to get yourself evaluated.

