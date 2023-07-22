5 best heel spur treatment options to get relief 

Heel spurs are small, bony growths that appear on the bottom of the heel and are directed towards the arch of the foot. While for some people, these growths are painless, for others, they may be quite painful and cause difficulty in walking or moving the leg.

Heel spurs are mostly associated with plantar fasciitis, another painful condition that causes inflammation in the plantar fascia – the muscles that connect the ball of the foot to the heel bone.

Risk factors for heel spur

Poor fitted shoes can increase the risk. (Photo via Pexels/Tirachard Kumtanom)

The condition can affect anyone at any age, but the following factors can increase the risk:

excess weight

running on hard surfaces

bad quality or poorly fitted shoes

unusual walking pattern

Fortunately, there are several treatment options that can help eliminate heel spur. Treatments may include certain stretches, over-the-counter medications and orthotics.

Heel spur treatment that actually works

Here are the best five treatments and remedies that can help you get relief:

#1 Use a cold compress

Pain can affect the entire leg. (Photo via Freepik)

One of the best remedies to get relief from heel spur foot pain is cold therapy or a cold compress. It can help ease inflamed heel tissue and also alleviate painful symptoms associated with the condition.

To use a cold compress, get an ice pack or cold foot wrap from a drugstore, and wrap it around the affected foot and ankle. Leave it for a few minutes, and repeat a few times throughout the day. For a simple technique, just roll your affected foot over a frozen bottle, and continue to do so for a few minutes.

#2 Opt for over-the-counter medications

Certain over-the-counter medications and ointments can also help calm inflammation and ease pain.

They can prevent further pain and other discomforts, too. However, before taking any medication, it's important to consult a doctor, especially if you have a history of ulcers, bleeding and kidney problems.

#3 Gentle massage can help

Getting a leg massage can help. (Photo via Pexels/Yan Krukau)

Another effective treatment option for heel spur is a gentle massage. Massaging the affected foot gently and frequently can relieve inflammation and also boost circulation. Additionally, it can improve scar tissue and allow the affected heel to become stronger and heal quickly.

To massage your foot, you can use warmed coconut oil or any essential oils like lavender or rosemary, as they contain anti-inflammatory properties that may help reduce swelling and inflammation.

#4 Customised shoes or orthotics

Using customized shoes can reduce pressure on the affected heel and may also speed up recovery.

When looking for specialized shoes, go for one that has soft heel support and a slightly elevated heel. Moreover, make sure that the shoe is not too flexible but rather has a moderate bend that allows the foot to easily get flexed or bent.

You can also go for orthotics or molded shoe inserts, as they provide additional heel support and prevent the foot from bending or rolling too much.

#5 Stretches and exercises

Regular practice of certain stretches and exercises can alleviate symptoms of the heel spur and strengthen the foot, too. The following are some of the best stretches you can do for this condition:

Calf stretch

Calf stretching can ease pain. (Photo via Pexels/Anna Shvets) Exercises can help alleviate pain. (Photo via freepik)

To do this stretch:

Stand straight in front of a wall, and place one foot in front of the other.

Lean slightly forward, and place your hands on the wall with the arms extended straight. Make sure the hands are at shoulder height.

Bend your knees, and push your hips back till you feel a stretch in the calves.

Hold the position, and repeat on both sides.

Foot flex exercise

To do the exercise:

Sit on the floor or bed with legs extended straight.

Using your hands, gently pull your toes back towards the body. Release and repeat the movement a few times.

Ball roll

Exercises can help alleviate pain. (Photo via freepik)

To do this exercise:

Stand straight with a small ball under your affected foot.

Slowly roll the ball in and out for a few seconds. Relax and repeat the exercise on both sides.

Heel raise

To do this exercise:

Stand straight, and slowly raise your heels together or one heel at a time.

Focus on firmly pressing on your toes and pausing at the top for a few seconds.

You can also place your foot on a rolled towel and raise your heels for an added challenge.

Most cases of heel spur get better with these remedies or medications. However, if these don’t work or the pain persists for a long duration, surgery may be needed to relieve symptoms of heel spur associated with plantar fasciitis and restore normal flexibility and mobility in the foot.