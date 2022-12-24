5 Best Winter Foods for a Healthy Weight Loss

Winter's already here, and we list out the best winter foods that can keep your weight loss journey on track and provide essential vitamins, minerals, and antioxidants to keep you healthy and protected from illnesses this winter.

Low-carb winter meals can help you with weight loss. In this article, we have listed some low-carb winter foods that are nutritious and keto-friendly too.

Winter Foods for Weight Loss

Most of these foods are popular in winter and provide a lot of nutrients. Most of them are low in carbs and calories. Try out these five foods for your winter diet:

1) Almond

Almonds are versatile and popular. They're among the healthy winter foods that can be consumed in a keto diet.

Almonds can also be used to prepare almond milk and almond flour. Almond flour can be used to prepare a variety of easy winter meals The nutritional value per 100 grams of almonds is as follows:

Protein : 21.15 grams

: 21.15 grams Fat : 49.93 grams

: 49.93 grams Carbohydrates : 21.55 grams

: 21.55 grams Fiber : 12.50 grams

: 12.50 grams Sugar : 4.35 grams

: 4.35 grams Calcium : 269 mg

: 269 mg Iron : 3.71 mg

: 3.71 mg Magnesium : 270 mg

: 270 mg Phosphorus : 481 mg

: 481 mg Potassium : 733 mg

: 733 mg Vitamin E: 25.63 mg

Almonds are rich in healthy fats (Image via Unsplash/Dhanya Purohit)

Learn more about the health benefits of almond milk.

2) Kale

Kale is an exclusive winter vegetable that belongs to the cruciferous vegetable family, which also includes broccoli, Brussels sprouts, cabbage, and turnips.

They're among the immunity-boosting winter foods to include in your diet. A cup of fresh kale contains only 0.9 grams of carbs, which is amazing when it comes to weight loss. You can try out a variety of cold weather dinner ideas with fresh leafy greens.

A cup of raw kale contains:

Calories : 7.2 kcal

: 7.2 kcal Fat : 0.3 grams

: 0.3 grams Sodium : 10.9 mg

: 10.9 mg Carbohydrates : 0.9 grams

: 0.9 grams Fiber : 0.8 grams

: 0.8 grams Sugars : 0.2 grams

: 0.2 grams Protein : 0.6 grams

: 0.6 grams Vitamin A : 49.6 mcg

: 49.6 mcg Vitamin K : 80.3 mcg

: 80.3 mcg Vitamin C : 19.2 mg

: 19.2 mg Potassium : 71.7 mg

: 71.7 mg Calcium: 52.3 mg

Check out the nutritional facts and health benefits of kale.

3) Carrot

Carrots are rich in carotenoids (Image via Unsplash/Gabriel Gurrola)

Carrots are winter vegetables that contain several vitamins, minerals, and antioxidants. They're known for beta-carotene, which gives them a distinctive orange color. Beta-carotene is required by the body to produce retinol or vitamin A.

Carrots are also among the best high-fiber foods. Dietary fiber promotes the growth of gut-friendly bacteria. Carrots can easily be used in your winter meals They're definitely among the healthy winter foods ideal for weight loss. A medium-sized carrot contains:

Calories : 25 kcal

: 25 kcal Fat : 0 grams

: 0 grams Sodium : 42 mg

: 42 mg Carbohydrates : 6 grams

: 6 grams Fiber : 1.5 grams

: 1.5 grams Sugars : 2.9 grams

: 2.9 grams Protein : 0.5 grams

: 0.5 grams Vitamin A : 509 mcg

: 509 mcg Vitamin K : 8 mcg

: 8 mcg Potassium : 195.2 mg

: 195.2 mg Beta carotene: 5053.8 mcg

Check out this list of nutrient-dense vegetables to include in your diet.

4) Broccoli

Broccoli is among the winter foods that must be included in your diet. It's a keto-friendly vegetable and can help you with weight loss.

Broccoli can also reduce blood glucose levels in diabetics. You can try out various cold weather dinner ideas using broccoli. It's also among the best anti-inflammatory foods.

Hundred grams of broccoli contains:

Calories : 31 kcal

: 31 kcal Fat : 0.3 grams

: 0.3 grams Sodium : 30 mg

: 30 mg Carbohydrates : 6 grams

: 6 grams Fiber : 2.4 grams

: 2.4 grams Sugars : 1.5 grams

: 1.5 grams Protein : 2.5 grams

: 2.5 grams Vitamin C : 81.2 mg

: 81.2 mg Calcium : 42.8 mg

: 42.8 mg Vitamin K : 92.8 µg

: 92.8 µg Magnesium: 19.1 mg

5) Radish

Radishes can also grow in freezing temperatures (Image via Unsplash/Jo Lanta)

Radishes are popular in the winter. They're rich in vitamins B, C, and potassium. They're heart-healthy and reduce chronic inflammation. They also grow under freezing temperatures. They're low in calories and are one of the best winter foods for weight loss. You can include radishes in your winter meals.

A cup of raw radish contains:

Calories : 19

: 19 Fat : 0.1 grams

: 0.1 grams Sodium : 45 mg

: 45 mg Carbohydrates : 3.9 grams

: 3.9 grams Fiber : 1.9 grams

: 1.9 grams Sugar : 2.2 grams

: 2.2 grams Protein: 0.8 grams

Check out the seven health benefits of radishes.

Bottom Line

The winter foods listed in this article are low in carb and calorie content. They can be consumed in a keto diet and help you with fat loss. Micronutrients present in these foods are essential for immunity. Winter meals can be easily prepared using these winter foods.

