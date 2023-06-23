5 foods good for cholesterol control

Certain foods good for cholesterol control should be included in a regular diet to protect the heart and liver. Bad cholesterol (LDL & VLDL) is responsible for various lifestyle disorders and cardiovascular disorders.

In this article, we bring you a list of foods good for cholesterol control that might be your savior if you're worried about heart disease or cholesterol levels.

Foods good for cholesterol control

Pure butter is among the foods good for cholesterol control.(Image via Unsplash/Sorin Gheorghita)

Look to include the following five foods good for cholesterol control:

1) Healthy fats

Healthy fats include extra virgin olive oil, fresh animal fats and coconut oil, as there's no risk of oxidation during cooking. They're safer to consume than refined vegetable oil or any other seed oil.

Olive oil has a beautiful aroma and goes well with salads and pasta. It's also an important component of the Mediterranean cuisine. Fresh butter and clarified butter (ghee) are also safer options, as they contain good cholesterol and do not cause any rise in the serum LDL and VLDL levels. You can use them without worries in your cooking.

Animal fat is often thought to increase the levels of bad cholesterol, but it's not the case. There's no evidence to prove that cholesterol in meat and animal fats affects serum LDL and VLDL levels. So, you can enjoy your steaks without worries, but make sure that they're not cooked in seed oils.

2) Bell peppers

Peppers of all kinds contain antioxidants of different kinds and should be included in the list of foods good for cholesterol level control.

These antioxidant compounds prevent oxidation of lipids, protecting your body from illnesses. Peppers are popular in Chinese and Korean cuisine. It has to be kept in mind that the antioxidant compounds are destroyed in the heat.

Hence, peppers are best consumed as salad than cooked. Berries are definitely one of of the best foods for cholesterol.

3) Green tea

Green tea is definitely among the foods good for cholesterol control. It should not be boiled and must be brewed in hot water in a pot, though.

Various compounds in green tea leaves are known to reduce high cholesterol. L-theanine and epigallocatechin-3-gallate are known to reduce bad cholesterol, due to their antioxidant and anti-inflammatory properties.

You can find various green tea supplements in health stores in the form of capsules or powders, or just grab a cup of green tea a couple of times a day to get all the benefits.

4) Berries

Blueberries, raspberries, strawberries and blackberries, contain anthocyanins which make them some of the best foods good for cholesterol control. Anthocyanins are amazing in lowering bad cholesterol.

Berries taste amazing with oats and pudding. They can also be added to fruit salads. Soluble fibers in fruits can prevent and manage constipation and flatulence.

Guess what: studies have indicated that berries are amazing for heart health as well. Astonishingly, berries are also among the best dietary fiber foods.

5) Turmeric

Turmeric is a popular Indian spice and contains a compound known as curcumin, which can improve immune health.

Consuming curcumin tablets are better than turmeric because of its high bioavailability. Hence it can be considered among the foods good for cholesterol control.

Curcumin is available online and in health stores in the form of capsules and tablets. It can also reduce inflammation in the liver, preventing liver cirrhosis. It's also known to help with arthritis and joint pain. Turmeric is undoubtedly among the foods good for high cholesterol.

What diet is good for high cholesterol?

The Mediterranean diet includes the best foods for cholesterol control. (Image via Unsplash/Brooke Lark)

Considering all the factors that cause high cholesterol, it can be surmised that the Mediterranean diet is ideal.

People from the Mediterranean region have been following this diet for ages and lead healthy lives. This diet recommends fresh food, olive oil and other foods good for cholesterol control. If you're having high cholesterol, consult your nutritionist for optimal health.

