Floor press: Exercise instructions and major variations to try 

Want to develop serious upper body strength? Well, the good news is that you can easily work on your upper body strength and stamina by incorporating the floor press exercise in your workout routine.

Floor press, also called floor bench press, is one of the most productive exercises for developing major upper body muscles, including the chest, triceps, biceps, forearms and shoulders, but it specifically targets the triceps and chest.

It's a simple yet effective pressing exercise that’s suitable for beginners and advanced exercisers alike. It's similar to a bench press exercise, except rather than using an exercise bench, it's performed on the floor.

It's shoulder-friendly

It's a variation of the bench press. (Photo via Pexels/Andrea Piacquadio)

The best part about the floor press is that it’s a shoulder-friendly movement, which means that people with sore shoulders can also perform this exercise without exacerbating their condition.

When done correctly, this exercise works on improving your lockout and overall pressing strength, and adds massive strength to the chest and triceps, while targeting the biceps and forearms, too.

Major floor press variations

You can perform this exercise either using dumbbells or a barbell, depending on your fitness level. However, kettlebells can also be used in place of dumbbells.

Dumbbell floor press

Dumbbell chest press is suitable for beginners. (Photo via Pexels/Anete Lusina)

The dumbbell variation of the chest press is an easy one and is mostly suitable for beginners and people starting with strength training.

Primarily, this exercise targets the triceps muscles more because of the limited range of motion. However, the chest can be indirectly targeted by squeezing the triceps at the top of the floor press movement.

If you're looking to add more mass to your triceps, consider this variation, and add it to your upper body workout routine.

How to do it?

Sit straight on the floor with the legs extended in front and dumbbells on the floor on both sides.

Grab each dumbbell, and rest them on your thighs while maintaining a solid grip.

Lie back, and bring the dumbbells close to your chest. Bend your elbows at a 45-degree angle, and move your feet slightly up.

Press the dumbbells to full extension by engaging the chest and triceps.

Lower the dumbbells down till the elbows touch the floor. Press both weights back to their starting position.

Repeat the exercise.

Barbell floor press

The barbell floor chest press is similar to the dumbbell variation, except you are using a barbell.

It's a difficult variation that helps boost upper body strength with less lower body muscle involvement. A barbell floor press majorly targets the pectorals, triceps, rhomboids, anterior deltoids and scapular stabilizers.

How to do it?

Lie on the floor with your back stable, and grab a barbell across your chest.

Keep your gaze under the barbell, and ensure that your legs are extended straight in the front or are bent at 90 degrees.

Hold the barbell using a tight grip, and engage your upper back. Lower the barbell towards your lower chest till your arm touches the floor.

At the bottom of the movement, pause for a few seconds, and push the barbell up again till the elbows get fully extended.

Repeat the exercise.

While doing this variation, make sure to have a spotter behind you, or simply use a squat rack for your safety.

Floor chest press with bands or chains

Floor chest press can be done using chains at the end of a barbell. (Photo via Pexels/Anete Lusina)

This variation is similar to most other floor press movements. Adding bands or chains to the sides of the barbell can help increase strength and muscle power.

How to do it?

Loop the chains over the end of the barbell, and lie down on the floor with your shoulders pulled together and core muscles engaged.

Lower the bar towards the lower chest while tucking the elbows. Continue to lower the barbell till the elbows touch the floor.

Press the weight back up, and repeat the exercise.

So, now that you know about this exercise and its major variations, add it to your upper body strength training routine, and perform it consistently to see great results. You can also perform it as a floor press crossfit routine to challenge your muscles even more.

