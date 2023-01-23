There are different food for energy that will keep you refreshed throughout the day, as well as allowing you to lead a healthy lifestyle with effective weight management.

High energy foods are the ones that are low in glycemic index carbs along with a combination of healthy fats and proteins which will help in the management of blood sugar levels. Food for energy will help you in maintaining stable blood sugar levels while avoiding drastic dips and spikes.

In this article, we will discuss the five best food for energy that will keep you satiated as well as energized throughout the day.

What Is Thermic Effect of Food?

The thermic effects of food can be understood as the amount of energy that your body takes to metabolize, absorb, and digest the food. They often make it one aspect of the daily calorie expenditure.

Sprouts (Image via Pexels/Bulbfish)

High Energy Foods to Include in your Diet To Stay Fuller

1. Sprouts

Sprouts are a good food for energy as they contain complex carbohydrates and protein. Your body absorbs nutrients more readily from the sprouts when they are germinated. Germinated sprouts will help to keep your body satiated for a longer period of time and will not cause sugar spikes. Sprouts are also filled with nutrition which will enhance the overall health of the body.

2. Yogurt

Yogurt is also one of the most effective food for energy which is filled with good fats, calcium, and bacteria. This will help in both improving your digestion as well as keeping your gut healthy. However, make sure to check the nutritional content label of the yogurts that you buy from the supermarket as they tend to be high in sugary content which is not good for your health.

3. Bananas

Bananas provide instant energy to your body as they are rich in natural sugars such as sucrose, glucose, and fructose. They also tend to be a good source of magnesium, fiber, and potassium.

4. Nuts and Seeds

Nuts and seeds such as peanuts, pumpkin seeds, almonds, and flax seeds will help in keeping your energy levels high throughout the day. You can even snack on them as they are low in calories along with being a good source of minerals such as omega 3 fatty acids, magnesium, and selenium. Nuts and seeds also tend to be a good source of fiber, which keeps you full for a long period of time.

5. Quinoa

Quinoa is also one of the incredible food for energy that is jam-packed with minerals and vitamins along with being filled with nutrients such as dietary fiber, carbohydrates, and proteins. Quinoa is rich in carbohydrates which are low in glycemic. This means that carbohydrates from the quinoa will be digested slowly in your body while giving your body a good boost of energy. This high energy food will also help in restricting unnecessary snacking.

Nuts and seeds (Image via Pexels/Joao Jesus)

The aforementioned article discusses some of the best food for energy that will make you feel refreshed and energized throughout the day by maintaining your blood sugar level. These high energy foods can be easily incorporated into your diet routine.

