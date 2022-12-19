6 Healthy Foods You Must Eat during This Winter

Including healthy foods this winter can protect you against seasonal infections like colds, flu, and viral fever. Foods rich in vitamins, minerals, and antioxidants are among the healthiest foods to include in the diet.

These foods can also boost your immune system and help with chronic inflammatory diaseases. Nutritious fruits, vegetables, fresh meat, and nuts are among the healthy foods to include in your diet in the winter. In this article, we will discuss about the best foods you can't miss this season.

Healthy Foods to Include in Your Diet

Here's a list of six of the most nutritious foods you can include this winter:

1) Carrot

Carrots contain several vitamins, minerals, and antioxidants. They're an amazing source of beta-carotene, which is a precursor to retinol, the key component in the eyes.

Carrots are also among the best high-fiber foods. Dietary fiber promotes the growth of probiotic gut bacteria. They also aid in digestion and absorption of nutrients in the gut. Carrots are definitely among the healthy foods to include in your winter diet.

A medium-sized carrot contains:

Calories : 25

: 25 Fat : 0 grams

: 0 grams Sodium : 42 mg

: 42 mg Carbohydrates : 6 grams

: 6 grams Fiber : 1.5 grams

: 1.5 grams Sugars : 2.9 grams

: 2.9 grams Protein : 0.5 grams

: 0.5 grams Vitamin A : 509 mcg

: 509 mcg Vitamin K : 8 mcg

: 8 mcg Potassium : 195.2 mg

: 195.2 mg Beta carotene: 5053.8 mcg

2) Almond

Almonds are among the best pre-workout snacks that fuel the body. They're among the healthy foods that are keto-friendly and can also be used to prepare almond milk.

The nutritional value per 100 grams of almonds is as follows:

Protein : 21.15 grams

: 21.15 grams Fat : 49.93 grams

: 49.93 grams Carbohydrates : 21.55 grams

: 21.55 grams Fiber : 12.50 grams

: 12.50 grams Sugar : 4.35 grams

: 4.35 grams Calcium : 269 mg

: 269 mg Iron : 3.71 mg

: 3.71 mg Magnesium : 270 mg

: 270 mg Phosphorus : 481 mg

: 481 mg Potassium : 733 mg

: 733 mg Vitamin E: 25.63 mg

3) Broccoli

Broccoli is among the healthy foods that must be included in your diet this winter. It's also a keto-friendly vegetable. Broccoli can reduce blood glucose level and increase insulin sensitivity in diabetics. It's also among the best anti-inflammatory foods you should include in your diet.

Hundred grams of broccoli contains:

Calories : 31 kcal

: 31 kcal Fat : 0.3 grams

: 0.3 grams Sodium : 30 mg

: 30 mg Carbohydrates : 6 grams

: 6 grams Fiber : 2.4 grams

: 2.4 grams Sugars : 1.5 grams

: 1.5 grams Protein : 2.5 grams

: 2.5 grams Vitamin C : 81.2 mg

: 81.2 mg Calcium : 42.8 mg

: 42.8 mg Vitamin K : 92.8 µg

: 92.8 µg Magnesium: 19.1 mg

4) Kale

Kale is a popular winter vegetable that belongs to the cruciferous vegetable family, which includes plants like broccoli, Brussels sprouts, cabbage, and turnips. They're definitely among healthy foods to boost your health and immunity this winter.

A cup of raw kale contains:

Calories : 7.2 kcal

: 7.2 kcal Fat : 0.3 grams

: 0.3 grams Sodium : 10.9 mg

: 10.9 mg Carbohydrates : 0.9 grams

: 0.9 grams Fiber : 0.8 grams

: 0.8 grams Sugars : 0.2 grams

: 0.2 grams Protein : 0.6 grams

: 0.6 grams Vitamin A : 49.6 mcg

: 49.6 mcg Vitamin K : 80.3 mcg

: 80.3 mcg Vitamin C : 19.2 mg

: 19.2 mg Potassium : 71.7 mg

: 71.7 mg Calcium: 52.3 mg

5) Egg

Eggs are among the healthy foods to include in your diet throughout the year. They can be used to cook some of the best high-protein snacks to boost metabolism. Eggs can be easily cooked in different ways.

Two eggs (100 grams) contain:

Calories : 155 kcal

: 155 kcal Protein : 12.6 grams

: 12.6 grams Carbohydrates : 1.12 grams

: 1.12 grams Fat : 10.6 grams

: 10.6 grams Choline : 294 mg

: 294 mg Vitamin D : 87 IU

: 87 IU Cholesterol : 373 mg

: 373 mg Vitamin A

Folate

Vitamin B5

Vitamin B12

Vitamin B2

Phosphorus

Selenium

6) Radish

Radishes are winter vegetables that are rich in vitamins B and C, as well as potassium, which makes them one of the best healthy foods this winter. They even grow under freezing temperatures.

A cup of raw radish contains:

Calories : 19

: 19 Fat : 0.1 grams

: 0.1 grams Sodium : 45 mg

: 45 mg Carbohydrates : 3.9 grams

: 3.9 grams Fiber : 1.9 grams

: 1.9 grams Sugar : 2.2 grams

: 2.2 grams Protein: 0.8 grams

Bottom Line

Including the aforementioned healthy foods can boost your immunity this winter and protect you from infections. Remember to include them in a balanced diet for a healthier lifestyle.

