6 Healthy Foods You Must Eat during This Winter

Including healthy foods this winter can protect you against seasonal infections like colds, flu, and viral fever. Foods rich in vitamins, minerals, and antioxidants are among the healthiest foods to include in the diet.
These foods can also boost your immune system and help with chronic inflammatory diaseases. Nutritious fruits, vegetables, fresh meat, and nuts are among the healthy foods to include in your diet in the winter. In this article, we will discuss about the best foods you can't miss this season.
Healthy Foods to Include in Your Diet
Here's a list of six of the most nutritious foods you can include this winter:
1) Carrot
Carrots contain several vitamins, minerals, and antioxidants. They're an amazing source of beta-carotene, which is a precursor to retinol, the key component in the eyes.
Carrots are also among the best high-fiber foods. Dietary fiber promotes the growth of probiotic gut bacteria. They also aid in digestion and absorption of nutrients in the gut. Carrots are definitely among the healthy foods to include in your winter diet.
A medium-sized carrot contains:
- Calories: 25
- Fat: 0 grams
- Sodium: 42 mg
- Carbohydrates: 6 grams
- Fiber: 1.5 grams
- Sugars: 2.9 grams
- Protein: 0.5 grams
- Vitamin A: 509 mcg
- Vitamin K: 8 mcg
- Potassium: 195.2 mg
- Beta carotene: 5053.8 mcg
2) Almond
Almonds are among the best pre-workout snacks that fuel the body. They're among the healthy foods that are keto-friendly and can also be used to prepare almond milk.
The nutritional value per 100 grams of almonds is as follows:
- Protein: 21.15 grams
- Fat: 49.93 grams
- Carbohydrates: 21.55 grams
- Fiber: 12.50 grams
- Sugar: 4.35 grams
- Calcium: 269 mg
- Iron: 3.71 mg
- Magnesium: 270 mg
- Phosphorus: 481 mg
- Potassium: 733 mg
- Vitamin E: 25.63 mg
3) Broccoli
Broccoli is among the healthy foods that must be included in your diet this winter. It's also a keto-friendly vegetable. Broccoli can reduce blood glucose level and increase insulin sensitivity in diabetics. It's also among the best anti-inflammatory foods you should include in your diet.
Hundred grams of broccoli contains:
- Calories: 31 kcal
- Fat: 0.3 grams
- Sodium: 30 mg
- Carbohydrates: 6 grams
- Fiber: 2.4 grams
- Sugars: 1.5 grams
- Protein: 2.5 grams
- Vitamin C: 81.2 mg
- Calcium: 42.8 mg
- Vitamin K: 92.8 µg
- Magnesium: 19.1 mg
4) Kale
Kale is a popular winter vegetable that belongs to the cruciferous vegetable family, which includes plants like broccoli, Brussels sprouts, cabbage, and turnips. They're definitely among healthy foods to boost your health and immunity this winter.
A cup of raw kale contains:
- Calories: 7.2 kcal
- Fat: 0.3 grams
- Sodium: 10.9 mg
- Carbohydrates: 0.9 grams
- Fiber: 0.8 grams
- Sugars: 0.2 grams
- Protein: 0.6 grams
- Vitamin A: 49.6 mcg
- Vitamin K: 80.3 mcg
- Vitamin C: 19.2 mg
- Potassium: 71.7 mg
- Calcium: 52.3 mg
5) Egg
Eggs are among the healthy foods to include in your diet throughout the year. They can be used to cook some of the best high-protein snacks to boost metabolism. Eggs can be easily cooked in different ways.
Two eggs (100 grams) contain:
- Calories: 155 kcal
- Protein: 12.6 grams
- Carbohydrates: 1.12 grams
- Fat: 10.6 grams
- Choline: 294 mg
- Vitamin D: 87 IU
- Cholesterol: 373 mg
- Vitamin A
- Folate
- Vitamin B5
- Vitamin B12
- Vitamin B2
- Phosphorus
- Selenium
6) Radish
Radishes are winter vegetables that are rich in vitamins B and C, as well as potassium, which makes them one of the best healthy foods this winter. They even grow under freezing temperatures.
A cup of raw radish contains:
- Calories: 19
- Fat: 0.1 grams
- Sodium: 45 mg
- Carbohydrates: 3.9 grams
- Fiber: 1.9 grams
- Sugar: 2.2 grams
- Protein: 0.8 grams
Bottom Line
Including the aforementioned healthy foods can boost your immunity this winter and protect you from infections. Remember to include them in a balanced diet for a healthier lifestyle.