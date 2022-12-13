6 Winter Superfoods That Can Boost Your Immune System

Winter Superfoods can protect you against infectious diseases like colds, flu, and viral infections.

They can boost the immune system and increase the body's ability to fight harmful pathogens and microbes. Foods rich in vitamins, minerals, and antioxidants are generally considered best for immunity. Nutritious fruits, vegetables, and nuts can be considered among the best winter superfoods to include in your diet in the winter.

In this article, we will discuss the nutritional facts and health benefits of the best winter superfoods that can boost immunity.

Winter Superfoods to Include in Your Diet

Here's a list of the six best foods to consider to boost your immune system:

1) Broccoli

Broccoli is definitely the one to top the list of winter superfoods. It's rich in micronutrients essential for the immune system. It's a versatile and keto-friendly vegetable.

Hundred grams of broccoli contain just seven grams of carbs, which is ideal if you want to remain lean in the winter. Broccoli can reduce blood glucose level and increase insulin sensitivity in people suffering from type 2 diabetes. It's also among the best anti-inflammatory foods you should have.

Here's the nutritional profile of broccoli:

Calories : 31 kcal

: 31 kcal Fat : 0.3 grams

: 0.3 grams Sodium : 30 mg

: 30 mg Carbohydrates : 6 grams

: 6 grams Fiber : 2.4 grams

: 2.4 grams Sugars : 1.5 grams

: 1.5 grams Protein : 2.5 grams

: 2.5 grams Vitamin C : 81.2 mg

: 81.2 mg Calcium : 42.8 mg

: 42.8 mg Vitamin K : 92.8 µg

: 92.8 µg Magnesium: 19.1 mg

2) Green Tea

Green tea is rich in beneficial plant compounds with antioxidant properties, known as L-theanine and epigallocatechin-3-gallate, which are beneficial for the immune system.

Antioxidants also help fight free radicals in the body. Green tea can boost metabolism and aid in fat loss as well.

3) Carrot

Carrots are popular among winter superfoods and contain several vitamins, minerals, and antioxidants. They're rich in beta-carotene, which is converted by the body to retinol, which is a key component in the eyes.

Carrots are also among the best high-fiber foods. Dietary fiber keeps the gut healthy and prevents constipation and flatulence. They also aid in better digestion and absorption of nutrients.

They're rich in antioxidants that fight free radicals, which can cause cell damage and chronic inflammation. Your grocery list of winter superfoods should include carrots for better immunity.

A medium-sized carrot contains:

Calories : 25

: 25 Fat : 0 grams

: 0 grams Sodium : 42 mg

: 42 mg Carbohydrates : 6 grams

: 6 grams Fiber : 1.5 grams

: 1.5 grams Sugars : 2.9 grams

: 2.9 grams Protein : 0.5 grams

: 0.5 grams Vitamin A : 509 mcg

: 509 mcg Vitamin K : 8 mcg

: 8 mcg Potassium : 195.2 mg

: 195.2 mg Beta carotene: 5053.8 mcg

4) Kale

Kale is the healthiest leafy green winter superfoods. It's from the cruciferous vegetable family, which includes plants like broccoli, Brussels sprouts, cabbage, and turnips.

A cup of raw kale contains:

Calories : 7.2 kcal

: 7.2 kcal Fat : 0.3 grams

: 0.3 grams Sodium : 10.9 mg

: 10.9 mg Carbohydrates : 0.9 grams

: 0.9 grams Fiber : 0.8 grams

: 0.8 grams Sugars : 0.2 grams

: 0.2 grams Protein : 0.6 grams

: 0.6 grams Vitamin A : 49.6 mcg

: 49.6 mcg Vitamin K : 80.3 mcg

: 80.3 mcg Vitamin C : 19.2 mg

: 19.2 mg Potassium : 71.7 mg

: 71.7 mg Calcium: 52.3 mg

5) Radish

Radishes are rich in vitamins B and C, as well as potassium, which make them a good choice among winter superfoods. They can also survive freezing cold temperatures. They're known for their spicy flavor and crunchy texture.

A cup of raw radish contains:

Calories : 19

: 19 Fat : 0.1 grams

: 0.1 grams Sodium : 45 mg

: 45 mg Carbohydrates : 3.9 grams

: 3.9 grams Fiber : 1.9 grams

: 1.9 grams Sugar : 2.2 grams

: 2.2 grams Protein: 0.8 grams

6) Collar Green

Collard greens are a member of the Brassica family of vegetables, which means they're also among the cruciferous vegetables.

The green color is imparted by the antioxidant-rich compounds in it. Collard greens grow well at low temperatures and are among the best winter superfoods.

A cup of collards contain:

Calories : 11.5

: 11.5 Fat : 0.22 grams

: 0.22 grams Sodium : 6 mg

: 6 mg Carbohydrates : 2 grams

: 2 grams Fiber : 1.4 grams

: 1.4 grams Sugar : 0.2 grams

: 0.2 grams Protein : 1 gram

: 1 gram Calcium: 83.5 mg

Bottom Line

The aforementioned winter superfoods can boost the immune system and protect you from several infectious diseases. Try to include these vegetables in a well-balanced diet for a healthy winter.

